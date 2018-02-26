Catelynn Lowell to Attend 'Teen Mom OG' Reunion Amid Mental Health Battle

Facebook/TeenMom 'Teen Mom: OG' stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra

Catelynn Lowell may have been in and out of treatment, but she is still ready to make an appearance at the upcoming "Teen Mom OG" reunion.

It has been revealed that the 25-year-old reality television star Catelynn Lowell has been granted permission to attend the "Teen Mom OG" reunion which would be held in New York this coming March 3–4. The news comes after previous speculations that Lowell may be unable to participate in the reunion as she is still on a journey to better her mental health. Fans were afraid that the "Teen Mom OG" star would be affected negatively by the reunion as it is often filled with tension and drama.

But it's looking like Catelynn is ready to face anything thrown at her when she comes to the reunion.

It should be remembered that Catelynn had previously checked herself into a treatment facility back in November after admitting to her followers that she has been experiencing suicidal thoughts. The young mother quickly took on a journey towards mental healing and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, along with their daughter Novalee, had been quite supportive throughout her journey.

After briefly returning home to spend time with her family in late December, Catelynn once again checked herself back into rehab to try a different treatment. Just recently, she had been visited by Tyler and their daughter for the treatment facility's Family Day program.

"Seeing this gorgeous woman & all the work she has done has given me such hope, a feeling of peace, and unconditional love that is hard to explain with words," Tyler said about their reunion. "It was a very emotionally intense Family Week Program, but I know that our love & commitment towards each other will preserve through anything this life throws our way," he added.

Now, with Catelynn attending the upcoming "Teen Mom OG" reunion, she's also pretty excited about spending more time with her family.