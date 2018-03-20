Prayers Offered as Catholic University Freshman Mark Dombroski Found Dead in Bermuda

(Photo: Facebook) Mark Dombroski, a 19-year-old freshman at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia, Pa., was found dead in Bermuda on March 19, 2018.

Prayers are now going up for the family of 19-year-old freshman at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Mark Dombroski, after the standout rugby player was found dead in Bermuda Monday, just days after competing in an international rugby tournament with his school's team.

"The Saint Joseph's University community is heartbroken tonight to learn from the Bermuda Police Services in Hamilton that student Mark Dombroski has died. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Dombroski family along with Mark's teammates, classmates and friends," the Jesuit university said in a statement released Monday night.

"Saint Joseph's students in need of counseling or ministry have been informed of available services. The circumstances of Mark's death are still under investigation by the BPS. During this difficult time, we ask for your understanding and that you respect the privacy of Mark's family and friends," the school added in the statement.

Officials told PHL17 that Mark's body was found at the base of a colonial-era fort in a park not far from where he was last seen. According to police, he was last seen early Sunday morning at a bar named "The Dog House". He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a green t-shirt and black shoes.

Detective Sgt. Jason Smith told Fox2Detroit that there was no evidence that Mark was drunk or that alcohol played any role in his disappearance.

Mark and his team were on the island for the 2018 Ariel Re Bermuda Intl 7s rugby tournament which ended on Saturday afternoon. He later went out with friends and family to socialize. Based on the evidence they have seen so far, Acting Assistance Commissioner of the Bermuda Police James Howard told reporters Monday that they had not ruled out murder as a cause of death.

"Foul play is not ruled out right now," Howard said. "The forensic officers are there. They're assessing the scene, assessing the body. And we will provide an update to you at some point (Tuesday)."

James also appealed for witnesses with information on Mark's last known whereabouts to come forward.

Shortly before the gruesome discovery of Mark's body, his mother Lisa Dombroski said her son had been injured during one of the games he played on the island. Based a review of surveillance video captured of her son, she said it appears he was not well when he left the bar.

"I have reviewed the camera tapes and in reading his body language, my assessment is that he was not feeling well. He had sustained a shoulder injury in the rugby tournament that day. He's definitely favoring his arm. He wasn't enjoying the party atmosphere as some of the boys were. My assessment was he wanted to get going. I think he wanted to get back to where they were staying," she said.

Dombroski, who is from Delaware County, played rugby at Archmere Academy in Claymont, Delaware where he was a standout athlete prior to his time at St. Joseph's, NBC10 reported. The community offered prayers Monday.

"The members of the Archmere Academy community extend hopeful thoughts and prayers to the Dombroski Family during this difficult time," Archmere said in a statement to NBC10 Philadelphia. "We are grateful for the many gestures and offers of support from our Archmere families, the classmates and friends of Mark, and the independent and Catholic school communities in our area."

The Delaware school planned a prayer at the end of school Monday. Another prayer service was also planned for 7:30 p.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary at 30 East Franklin Street in Media, Pennsylvania.

In a heartbreaking post on their Facebook page Monday, the St. Joseph's Rugby program expressed sadness at losing their teammate and remembered him as "a true champion of the game."

"Terribly saddened by the loss of our teammate Mark Dombroski ('21) who was our friend, our teammate, and our brother. A true champion of the game. Our sincere condolences to the Dombroski family and friends. A huge thanks to the many people of Bermuda for all their help and support over the past couple of days. RIP #7. #THWND," the post said.

