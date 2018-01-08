CES 2018 News: HTC Hints New 4K Vive Announcement

REUTERS/Tyrone Siu A pair of HTC's Vive Virtual Reality (VR) goggles, is seen during annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan June 1, 2016.

HTC is teasing a new Vive-related announcement this Monday at the Consumer Electronics Show 2018 press conference in Las Vegas. Many are expecting a possible 4K update to its Vive virtual reality headset, a significant upgrade to the 2,160 x 1,200 display being sported by the current headset.

HTC posted an image on Twitter on Saturday with special emphasis on the word "resolution." Fans took this to be a hint for a newly upgraded headset that will supplant the original Vive headset which was released in April 2016.

In the current model, 2,160-pixel by the 1,200-pixel display is stretched across both eyes resulting in a less immersive experience. By getting up to 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels), the current resolution would be doubled. Even if HTC settles for sub-4K resolution, it would still be a massive upgrade if it could stretch as far as today's big-screen TVs.

In addition to the upgraded resolution, two of the rumors that have been floating with regards to the HTC Vive 2 namely more immersive controllers and wireless operation. However, the CES 2018 teaser seems to suggest a minor upgrade rather than a full blown new model.

That being said, all of these are still speculation so be sure to take it with a grain of salt. All will be made clear at the CES 2018 where HTC is set to make its big announcement regarding a possible upgrade to its Vive headset.

HTC's quest to be competitive in the market dominated by big names such as Oculus and Sony has been great for consumers. In addition to the Vive upgrade, HTC also announced a $200 USD price drop for Vive back in August. The company also unveiled the new Vive Focus, a standalone VR headset, on its Chinese website. However, the device has yet to receive a Western release date.