'Charmed' Reboot Updates: Cast Appeals to Viewers to Give New Series Another Chance

Youtube / The CW Screen grabbed from the promo trailer of 'Charmed' reboot

The first look for the "Charmed" reboot has been released, but the cast of the upcoming series appeals to the public to give them a chance.

During The CW's Upfront event on Thursday, May 17, cast members Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz, and Sarah Jeffery said that their version of the fantasy supernatural drama that first aired in The WB from 1998 to 2006 is different from the original.

"They're very different entities. We want to honor what the original Charmed had and did but we've very much got our own thing going on," Mantock, the actress who plays the role of the eldest sister Macy Vaughn stated in an interview with US Weekly.

Even network president Mark Pedowitz also asked the viewers to give the new series a chance.

"Hopefully they would give this new cast a chance. It is not quite the same, yet there are many similarities. Hopefully they'll give it a shot," he said in an interview with the press during a conference call prior to the event. "We are happy with who we cast, we think it's a nice mix. We're thrilled that Jennie Snyder Urman has reimagined it somewhat and I can only say to fans: Before you make a decision, watch the series."

Jeffery, the actress who plays the role of the youngest sister Maggie Vera, also said that the cast knows that fans loved the original series. Yet she asked them to give their version a try because they might also like it.

According to the description of the upcoming series, the new "Charmed" will center on the lives of three sisters, Mel (Diaz) and Maggie as well as their long-lost half-sister Macy who all discovered that they are three of the most powerful witches in history after the death of their mother as seen in the promo trailer for the series.

Each of them will have their own unique power. Macy possesses the power of telekinesis, just like Shannen Doherty's Prue Halliwell in the original series. On the other hand, the lesbian and outspoken activist Mel can freeze time like what Holly Marie Combs' character Piper Halliwell in the first version of the show.

Meanwhile, Maggie has the power to hear the thoughts of other people. However, this is different from the power that was possessed by Phoebe Halliwell who was portrayed by Alyssa Milano.

Other cast members for the "Charmed" reboot includes Rupert Evans as the sisters' Whitelighter named Harry Greenwood, who initially disguised as the head of the women's studies department at Hilltowne University.

They will also be joined by Ser'Darius Blain as Macy's love interest Galvin. Ellen Tamaki as Detective Nico Hamada, Mel's girlfriend, as well as Charlie Gillespie, the on-again, off-again boyfriend of Maggie named Brian.

Also, Valerie Cruz was tapped to play the guest starring role of Marisol Vera, the mother of the three women who also happened to be a witch. But in the first episode of the series, Marisol will be attacked and killed by a demon as she unbinds the power of her daughters.

The CW will air the episodes of the "Charmed" reboot every Sundays starting this fall.