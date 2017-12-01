'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Episode 7 Spoilers: Gabby Urges Antonio to Reach Out to Ramon

Facebook/NBCChicagoFire Promotional photo for "Chicago Fire" season 6.

Gabby (Monica Raymund) will need her brother to let go of his anger towards Ramon (Daniel Zacapa) in the upcoming second half of the current season of "Chicago Fire."

Spoilers for the midseason premiere indicate that it will not be long until viewers get to know Mr. Dawson's fate. During the last finale, Gabby and Brett (Kara Killmer) found him unconscious with a stab wound. As expected of Gabby, she was freaking out when she realized who the patient they were supposed to save was. Previously, showrunner Derek Haas told TVLine that Antonio would soon arrive and lend his support to his sister. He is set to appear in a couple of episodes.

"Yes. He's going to be, for sure, in the next two [episodes], and then [there's] a little bit of a break where you think, 'Oh, that was short,' but it's not going to be as short as the audience thinks. I know our audience well enough to know after the events of Episode 8, they're going to be like, 'Why would they give us this if they're not giving us more?!' And then there will be more," the EP teased.

In an interview, Seda said that it might be the perfect time for the Dawson men to bury the hatchet and talk about their relationship. Gabby will want this to happen since it has been a while since her father and her brother really opened up to each other. She will especially exert some effort to make Antonio see that the last thing Ramon needs is more hostility from his son. Seda said that a reconciliation might happen. The showrunners are reportedly keen on including this storyline in the upcoming episodes.

"Chicago Fire" season 6, episode 7 will air on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.