'Chicago Med' Season 3 Spoilers: A Superbug Threatens the Entire City in Episode 8

A superbug puts the city at risk on the upcoming episode of "Chicago Med" season 3.

Titled "Lemons and Lemonade," next week's episode will see the doctors deal with a frightening outbreak. Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) helps a woman deal with anorexia, but he struggles when she refuses to go through necessary treatment.

Following a two-week suspension, Dr. Sarah Reese (Rachel DiPillo) is welcomed by a new test from Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Pratt). Dr. Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell) decides to take a stand when one of his patients get forcibly transferred, while Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) is determined to get close to Dr. Natalie Manning's (Torrey DeVitto) son.

The promo opens with Natalie working on a patient who is presenting strange symptoms. She later learns he may be infected with a superbug that could put the entire city of Chicago in serious danger. The next scene cuts to Ethan ordering at a nearby food cart when a man runs up to the park and says he needs a doctor. Ethan then carries an unconscious woman and rushes to the hospital.

Ethan's career will not be the only highlight of this season. His relationship with April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) will also be explored further, as well as new challenges coming their way as a couple. "They will continue to have some clash, because there's a difference in them, in power structure," co-showrunner Diane Frolov told TV Guide of the workmates-turned-lovers.

Ethan obviously outranks April as a doctor and that will continue to cause some major strain in their romance. Things will get even worse when Ethan's sister comes by to visit and reopens old wounds.

"April wants him to be more involved with his sister. And because of Ethan's past history with his sister, who's had a lot of problems, he's reluctant," co-showrunner Andrew Schneider shared.

