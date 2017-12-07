'Chicago Med' Season 3 Spoilers: Everyone Refuses to Give Up Hope in Episode 4

(Photo: Facebook/ChicagoMed) "Chicago Med" airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Daniel (Oliver Platt) goes out of his way for a patient on the upcoming episode of "Chicago Med" season 3.

Titled "Naughty or Nice," next week's winter finale will see Daniel put his life at risk just to help a patient. He also discovers a troubling fact about the person who shot him in the previous season finale. Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) find themselves in a legal ethics issue when an unfaithful husband refuses to inform his wife about a Zika test.

Elsewhere, Sharon (S. Epatha Merkerson) is still arguing with the board due to the hospital costs for a patient's death, which could have been avoided. Noah (guest star Roland Buck III) and April (Yaya DaCosta) come to the realization that working together is not always that easy.

The promo opens with Sharon heading out of the hospital as a Santa impersonator greets her "Merry Christmas." The next scene cuts to April and Ethan (Brian Tee) kissing under a mistletoe hanging inside a stockroom. Natalie appears to be dealing with an expecting mom, while another scene shows the doctors working on an emergency situation. Lastly, Daniel is seen telling a bloodied patient, "You and I, we're gonna figure this out."

As previously teased, April and Ethan will go through a lot of ups and downs in their relationship. Things will continue to get complicated as they try to maintain a relationship while still being professional in the workplace.

"They're really just navigating [the balance] between work and play," DaCosta told TVLine about her character's love life. The good news is they are no longer going to be worried about April's health,

"Everything is actually really good," she added, referring to April's TB diagnosis last year. "It was really stressful, and unfortunately, it took a long time to recover from the miscarriage, but those harsh meds sure did work, and she's better now."

"Chicago Med" season 3 airs every Tuesday night at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.