'Chicago P.D.' Star Jason Beghe Probed by NBC Due to Anger Management Issues

"Chicago P.D." star Jason Beghe was investigated by NBC in 2016 due to allegations of inappropriate behavior on set.

The actor who plays Sgt. Hank Voight on the program was the subject of multiple allegations from cast and crew members, according to reports. He was accused of using sexually suggestive and aggressive language toward his co-workers, anger issues, volatile behavior and more.

"People felt disrespected, he yelled a tremendous amount, he had a quick fuse and when it was set off, it was unpleasant for everyone around him," an insider told Variety about the veteran star. The source also claimed that Beghe's misbehavior was one of the reasons why co-star Sophia Bush left the series earlier this year.

Other sources said Beghe's temperament has been a problem over the show's almost four-year run. Many believe the investigation conducted last year was actually long overdue. One insider shared that Beghe even got too physical and left his fellow actors injured during stunt scenes.

Due to numerous complaints, the issue was brought to the network's human resources department. An investigation was launched after a formal complaint filing and Beghe faced consequences of his actions. Aside from written reprimands in his personal file, a coach was assigned to the actor to help him deal with his anger management problems. He is currently in treatment.

Beghe responded to the reports about his troubles on the "Chicago P.D." set by releasing a press statement. He apologized to any of his colleagues he had offended and offered an update on his situation.

"I am deeply sorry for my behavior, which I know has been hurtful to my friends and colleagues," said the 57-year-old. "I have been working with a coach to help me learn how to mitigate my temper. It's an ongoing process, and it has been a humbling one."

