'Chicago PD' Season 5 Episode 10 Spoilers: Halstead's Replacement for Lindsay is a Troublemaker

Facebook/NBCChicagoPD Promotional photo for "Chicago P.D." season 5.

Halstead's (Jesse Lee Soffer) new girlfriend will land him in trouble in the upcoming episode of "Chicago P.D."

In the episode titled "Rabbit Hole," the synopsis reveals that Camila (guest star Anabelle Acosta), Halstead replacement for Lindsay (Sophia Bush), will accidentally make him involved in a drug-related homicide. Apparently, the two are out partying when Halstead realizes the kind of mess they are in. The detective will reportedly be forced to pick between his squad and his girl, a situation that will not earn him good points from Voight (Jason Beghe) and the others.

Since Lindsay left, Halstead has been doing his best to move on. His friends breathed a sigh of relief when he started dating again. Of course, they all will not expect his new girlfriend to be like that. If Camila is making problems for Halstead so early in their relationship, it may be a sign for him to break things up. For many viewers, it is quite obvious that he has yet to forget Lindsay. They were together for so long and fought so hard for their love that when it ended, it left him devastated.

Meanwhile, Voight has finally discovered the mole in his unit. In the last episode, he was quite sure that it was Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger). He knew that his subordinate was being blackmailed to spy on them, but he wanted Ruzek to confide in him. In an interview with Hollywood Life, Flueger said his character regretted not going to Voight first when all hell broke loose. Being in this situation, he said, is something that Ruzek never wants to be in.

"[This is Ruzek's] worst nightmare coming true. He knows that Voight will color outside the lines when it comes to exact his own justice, so I think there's a lot of fear there. I think if he was able to stop and think incredibly logically about the situation he would know that Voight would never kill him, but I think in that moment where the situation has sprung on him, I think he doesn't know exactly what's going to happen, you know? That his life could very well be in danger," Flueger said.

"Chicago P.D." season 5 will return on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.