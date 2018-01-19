'Chicago PD' Season 5 Episode 13 Spoilers: Antonio Gets Seduced by a Spy

Facebook/NBCChicagoPD Promotional image for "Chicago P.D." season 5.

Antonio (Jon Seda) will be entangled with a beautiful detective from El Salvador in the upcoming episode of "Chicago P.D."

In the episode titled "Chasing Monsters," the synopsis reveals that Antonio may become a willing prey of Marcella Gomez (guest star Sofia Lama), a Salvadoran investigator who has come to Chicago for an important mission. When it is revealed that a dangerous gang from the Central American country has infiltrated the city, Voight (Jason Beghe) and his team will be dispatched to capture the members. Gomez, who is in charge of the case back in El Salvador, will be in direct contact with the squad.

In the course of the probe, Antonio will reportedly find himself getting a bit too close with the mysterious detective. What he and the rest of the team do not know is that Gomez has a hidden motive for coming to Chicago. While her purpose still remains a mystery, speculations indicate that she may be a mole sent to get as much information as she can from the city police department. Antonio will definitely not be happy knowing he is being used. Still, he will not believe the rumors until he gets solid evidence of Gomez's crime.

Meanwhile, Voight will be sent into a tizzy when intel provides him valuable information about his son's killer. Apparently, the body of the abductor has been found. Viewers of the show are aware that it was Voight who killed the man. After shooting him, he buried the body, hoping that the authorities would not find it. Lindsay (Sophia Bush) was the only person who saw the crime, but she was not privy to the corpse's location. Commander Crowley (Barbara Eve Harris) had suspicions about Voight's hand in the execution, but she had no evidence to support her claim.

While hunting down the El Salvador gang members, Voight will be on tenterhooks, knowing that experts will be examining the killer's remains. He knows that the possibility is huge that the blood trail will lead to him. Meanwhile, the last episode of the series showed the squad searching for the missing Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins). He was abducted while loitering in the house of a convicted felon.

"Chicago P.D." season 5 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.