Chicago priest removed from ministry amid allegations of sexual misconduct with seminarians

An Illinois priest has been removed from ministry amid allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct with seminarians.

In a letter published Saturday, Cardinal Blase Cupich of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago informed parishioners of Little Flower Parish in Waukegan, Illinois, that its pastor, Fr. Xamie Reyes, had been removed from the parish pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations that he engaged in “grooming and sexual misconduct.”

“The allegations do not involve children and youth, but they do involve seminarians,” Cupich stressed, referring to men studying to become priests.

Cupich announced that he had appointed the Rev. Ismael Garcia, who currently serves as associate pastor of Little Flower Parish, as administrator of the church. He expressed confidence that “Father Garcia knows the needs of your parish well and with the assistance of your Episcopal Vicar, Bishop Timothy O’Malley, will ensure that you continue to receive pastoral care.”

“I know that this is unsettling news, but I take seriously the responsibility to ensure those serving you are fit for ministry and that all are kept safe. I do appreciate your patience as we work to evaluate thoroughly these allegations. Only by doing so can we remain true to our promise to keep everyone safe,” Cupich added.

Cupich vowed to inform the congregants of Little Flower Parish of “any new developments” and expressed gratitude for their “understanding.” He concluded by assuring them that they were in his prayers. Cupich did not provide details about the timeline of the allegations or whether they took place during Reyes’ tenure at Little Flower Parish.

A video of an installation mass for Reyes at St. Dismas Church, one of the church buildings that comprises Little Flower Parish, was posted on Facebook Live in October 2019, and suggests that Reyes has served as pastor of the Chicago-area parish for six years. However, a YouTube video identified as a livestream of Reyes’ installation is dated Aug. 31, 2020.

The allegations involving Reyes come nearly a decade after the Archdiocese of Chicago reached a $4.45 million settlement with three victims of clerical sex abuse at the hands of the Rev. Daniel McCormack, who served as a priest at St. Agatha’s Parish in Chicago and as a basketball coach at a local Catholic school.

According to the website Bishopaccountability.org, the Archdiocese of Chicago had previously reached settlements of $5.9 million in 2003 with five victims who allegedly suffered abuse at the hands of the Rev. Vincent McCaffrey. That same year, an $8 million settlement was reached between the archdiocese and 15 victims who were abused by 11 priests. Four years later, 15 victims who were abused by 12 priests in the archdiocese received a $6.65 million settlement.

A 2008 settlement compensated 16 victims abused by 11 priests with $12,675,000. In 2009, a $3.9 million settlement was awarded to six clerical abuse victims. The Archdiocese of Chicago is one of several Catholic dioceses to reach multi-million dollar settlements with survivors of alleged clerical sex abuse in recent years.