Chris Hemsworth Confirms His Contract as Thor Ends With 'Avengers 4'

Chris Hemsworth's contract with Marvel Studios only covers projects up to "Avengers 4," the actor recently confirmed.

In an interview with USA Today, the actor shared that his filming schedule has been jam-packed, what with working on the 2017-released "Thor: Ragnarok," filming "Avengers: Infinity War" that will premiere this year, and being part of the still-untitled "Avengers 4" movie, where he all portrayed the role of Thor.

However, Hemsworth confirmed that as far as his contract was concerned, those are the last projects he is signed up for as Thor. The actor said: "Contractually, right now — yeah, this is it. I'm done. I won't be playing the character again."

This means that if the actor decides to no longer join the next installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he can freely do so without breaching any agreement with the studio.

While the thought of no longer seeing Hemsworth in a Thor costume may be hard to process for many fans, the actor admitted that the idea also comes to him as "a scary thought." He added: "This really seemed like this never-ending thing. And now it's potentially finishing."

Despite knowing that "Thor: Ragnarok" could potentially be his last standalone movie with Marvel Studios, Hemsworth admitted that he could not help but come up with ideas for a "Thor 4" movie, especially while celebrating New Year's Eve with director Taika Waititi.

"We gave cheers ... a few times to Thor 3, but it also was like, 'What could we do with four? We could do this and this.' We were throwing ideas around," Hemsworth said.

"I felt like we re-invented [Thor]," he added. "There is a bigger platform now to continue if we want to."

It also appeared that those ideas thrown over the New Year's Eve celebrations were forwarded to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige. However, the latter reportedly responded by advising Hemsworth that they needed to focus on the upcoming "Avengers" movie for now.

Meanwhile, as for what awaits Thor's character beyond "Avengers 4," Hemsworth and Marvel seems to have not finalized anything yet. The actor noted that the next "Avengers" movies were going to be the "biggest films of all time." Its magnitude especially translates to its giant cast reportedly having at least 76 characters.

With that being considered, the next standalone Thor film is "a conversation for further down the road, if it was going to happen," as Hemsworth puts it.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will premiere on May 4 while "Avengers 4" is currently slated for a May 3, 2019 release.