Chris McKay Teases 'Nightwing' Casting Announcement to Be Made in February

DC Comics Chris McKay has been attached to direct the upcoming "Nightwing" film.

Casting for the "Nightwing" movie may be announced soon.

For quite some time now, news of an upcoming "Nightwing" film have been ever so persistent throughout the internet especially since it has been confirmed that director Chris McKay is already attached to direct the all-new Warner Bros. film. Thankfully, the "LEGO Batman" director has been consistently active on social media, often sharing vital information regarding the "Nightwing" film. Just recently, McKay may have hinted as to when casting for the film will be announced.

Taking to his Twitter, McKay responded to a fan inquiry regarding the "Nightwing" cast saying, "I would expect to be able to tell you more concrete info on our movies progress around February."

Several names have already been brought up to portray the titular character of Nightwing. Notable actors like Zac Efron, "Supernatural" star Jared Padalecki, Finn Wittrock, "Stranger Things" actor Dacre Montgomery as well as Dev Patel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have been speculated to portray the superhero.

Singer Nick Jonas' name had also been brought up and in an interview with Comicbook.com, he has said that he would be totally down to star in the film. "I would... I'd be super down for this. I didn't know there was people vying for me to play this role but keep the chatter alive people! If you vote for me, maybe they'll cast me in it! And then, I don't know, I'll thank you all later," Jonas said.

Apart from the casting, McKay had also expressed an interest in filming in Detroit, Michigan. However, he did not specifically indicate whether the filming would be for the "Nightwing" movie.

"Nightwing" was the first DC project announced by Warner Bros. this 2017. However, it hasn't been confirmed if the film will be a part of the same universe that their other films like "Man of Steel," "Wonder Woman," and "Justice League" are a part of.