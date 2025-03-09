Home News Christian man abducted, humiliated and paraded on donkey for gathering dead branches for kindling

LAHORE, Pakistan — Muslim landowners in Pakistan abducted a Christian laborer, shaved his head and facial hair, blackened his face and paraded him on the back of a donkey for allegedly stealing wood from their property, his brother said.

On the assumption that impoverished Catholics in Muslim-majority Pakistan have little chance of obtaining legal defense, at least seven Muslims attacked Wasif George, 34, of village Chak 110-GB Chak Jhumra in Faisalabad District, Punjab Province, after he had gone to gather wood the evening of Feb. 27, said his brother, Patras George.

Wasif George has since plunged into depression, telling his family that he wanted to end his life, his brother said.

“If he had indeed committed any wrong act, the landowners could have had him arrested and charged under the law,” Patras George told Christian Daily International-Morning Star News. “But they instead used this as an opportunity to spread fear in the village."

Wasif George had just returned home from work as a day laborer when his mother asked him to get some wood to prepare dinner, his brother said. Among those who attacked him were Junaid Javed, Tetar Ul Haq, Jahanzeb Javed and Naeem Saleem, said Patras George, adding that his brother wasn't stealing wood but only gathering dead branches fallen from trees on the assailants’ property.

“My brother was gathering wood along the banks of a canal when the assailants came there and accused him of theft,” he said. “They dragged Wasif to a poultry farm owned by Junaid Javed where they not only tortured [by beating] him but also got his head and facial hair shaved by a barber, Razzaq.”

The assailants blackened his face, forced him to sit on a donkey and paraded him around in the village, he said.

“The entire village lined up on the streets and witnessed the inhumane treatment meted out to my brother,” he said. “No one had the courage to stop his persecutors as they brandished guns and threatened to shoot any person who dared to rescue the Christian.”

The assailants warned the villagers against recording videos of the abuse, and no one dared take out their phones, he said.

Patras George said that he had gone to bed early that evening as he wasn't feeling well and had turned off the ringer of his phone when relatives arrived and asked his wife to wake him.

“I was shocked when I heard what was happening to my brother,” he said. “I started running towards the village center, making frantic calls for help to the police helpline from my phone in the meantime.”

When he arrived, he found his brother surrounded by villagers, and the assailants had fled.

“I cannot describe the pain of seeing my younger brother in that condition,” Patras George said, sobbing. “He just stood there, his head hung low, his eyes glazed with the pain of a soul shattered by the weight of humiliation.”

He said Wasif George’s wife and other family members remain at his side continually, fearing he might harm himself.

“Wasif has turned suicidal after this public humiliation as the weight of public shame has broken the man inside him,” he said.

Patras George said that a police team eventually arrived.

“After learning what had happened, they went to the homes of the perpetrators but took only the barber and a brother of the owner of the poultry farm into custody,” he said. “None of the main accused were arrested despite our pleas.”

The accused are influential landowners with criminal history and have friendly relations with local police, he said.

“Though police have registered a First Information Report [FIR], the accused have obtained pre-arrest bails and are now pressuring us to reconcile with them,” he said. “The police’s bias is evident from the fact that it has been a week since the case was registered, but we haven’t once been called to the police station to record our statements.”

About 25 to 30 Christian families reside in the village, all laborers of status too low to take a stand against powerful Muslim landlords, he said, asserting that their Christian faith was also a reason for denying them justice.

“None of our Christian religious or political leaders have shown any concern toward our plight,” Patras George said. “They are just busy running after money and titles and have no interest in fighting for our rights and justice.”

Pakistan Masiha Millat Party Chairman Aslam Sahotra told Christian Daily International-Morning Star News that they were standing by the George family and would continue to make efforts to bring justice.

“The humiliation Wasif has suffered is more than just the public shaming — it is the destruction of his Christian identity and the tearing down of his sense of self,” Sahotra said.

He said he regretted the silence of the villagers regarding the attack, saying their fear had emboldened the assailants to target any person with impunity.

“The police’s inaction also amplifies the hurdles to justice for the vulnerable and marginalized people in Pakistan,” he said. “The Punjab chief minister and senior police officials must take notice of this barbaric act and support the victim's family in their pursuit for justice and due punishment to the perpetrators of this heinous crime.”

Pakistan is ranked No. 8 on Open Doors’ 2025 World Watch List of countries where it's most difficult to live as a Christian.

This article was originally published Christian Daily International–Morning Star News