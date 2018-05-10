Christian Teen Raped, Tied Down and Murdered in Front of Father by Pakistani Muslim Family

(PHOTO: REUTERS/FAYAZ AZIZ) Protesters gather to condemn the killing of university student Mashal Khan, after he was accused of blasphemy, during a protest in Peshawar, Pakistan, on April 20, 2017.

A 17-year-old Christian girl was murdered in Pakistan after being tied down and strangled to death by a Muslim family before her father's own eyes, reportedly because she didn't do the household chores to their satisfaction.

Christians in Pakistan reported on Tuesday that the murder of Kainat Salamat, daughter of Salamat Masih, occurred last week in Kamonki, Gujranwala district.

Masih filed a First Information Report to report the crime on May 6, explaining to police that he arrived to visit his daughter at the home of Muhammad Asif, where she had worked as a domestic helper since age 11.

The father says that he and another relative saw that the Muslim family, Asif, Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Tariq Pasran, Muhammad Ismael, along with Asif's wife and another woman, were holding down Kainat's legs and arms.

The Muslim family had tied a rope around the Christian girl's neck and were strangling her. Despite her father's pleas, they killed her in front of his eyes.

The father adds in the report that his daughter, who was buried on Monday, was killed for failing to do the house cleaning properly.

The British Pakistani Christian Association also reported on the girl's death, revealing that her corpse was take to Civil Hospital Gujranwala for a post-mortem study. There, doctors found evidence that the teenager had suffered rape.

The BPCA is urging people to sign a petition against domestic servitude of vulnerable Christian girls, which it says results in widespread abuse and in some cases death. It added that Kainat had been forced to work as a full-time servant 24 hours a day and live with the Muslim family for years.

The group says that her Christian family placed her in such work because of they live in poverty. The BPCA also reported that the Christian family was encouraged by a Christian NGO to accept a legal bribe of 700,000 rupees, which is equivalent to roughly $6,090, to drop the murder and rape charges.

"Christian girls are too frequently placed into domestic servitude contracts from ages as young as 10. Many of these girls suffer cruel beatings and rape from depraved men and jealous wives," said Wilson Chowdhry, chairman of the BPCA.

"Powerful Muslim families often settle out of court by paying Qisas and Diyat bribes a legal 'get out of jail' payment that is enshrined in Sharia law and adopted in Pakistan," he added, insisting that the family should have chosen to bring the attackers to justice instead.

Pakistani Christian women are often vulnerable to abuse and attacks, particularly when it comes to rejecting marriage proposals. In April, a 21-year-old Christian who was set on fire after rejecting such a proposal from a Muslim man died in hospital from her injuries.

Asma Yaqoob from the Punjab city of Sialkot suffered burns to 90 percent of her body. A Muslim man was subsequently arrested and confessed to the crime.