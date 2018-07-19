Christian Waiter Told 'We Don't Tip Terrorist' Due to His Name

(Photo: Facebook/Khalil Cavil) Khalil Cavil sharing a message he received on a bill at Saltgrass Steak House in Odessa, uploaded on July 16, 2018.

A Christian waiter at a restaurant in Texas was denied a tip and told on the bill note "we don't tip terrorist," presumably because of his Arabic name.

The waiter has said that he sees the situation as a test of faith, but said that Jesus Christ died on the cross for racists as well.

Khalil Cavil, 20, who works for Saltgrass Steak House in Odessa, wrote about his experience on Sunday in a Facebook post that has since gone viral.

"Last night at work I received this note from one of my tables. At the moment I didn't know what to think nor what to say, I was sick to my stomach. I share this because I want people to understand that this racism, and this hatred still exists. Although this is nothing new, it is still something that will test your faith," Cavil wrote, with a link to the bill receipt in which the unnamed customer had circled the name "Khalil" and wrote with a pen, "we don't tip terrorist."

"All day I've had to remind myself that Jesus died for these people too. I have decided to let this encourage me, and fuel me to change the world the only way I know how. So to all the haters out there, keep talkin, [you're] only helping me step into my destiny," the waiter added.

Cavil told a local news station in Midland that he was named after a friend of his father who was killed in an accident while serving in the military.

The story has since been picked up by several news outlets, with the post gaining over 22,000 responses on Facebook.

Saltgrass Steak House's CEO Terry Turney told the Odessa American about the incident, saying, "We stand by and support our employee."

Turney added, "Racism of any form is unacceptable and we have banned this customer from returning to our restaurant."

Cavil, whose name means "friend" in Arabic, said that he doesn't want the situation to be about himself.

"It's about this hatred that is still going on, that is still here and prevalent. I just wanted people to understand that," the man said.

In a follow-up Facebook post on Wednesday, the waiter thanked all the people who've supported him, including his family.

"To all of the people who have sent me money I want to thank you as well. I want to make it very clear that this was never about the tip nor the money. It was about shedding a light on racism and sharing the love of Jesus. It was about igniting conversations because I believe real change happens when we start talking about the issue and acknowledging [it's] there," he wrote.

"So thank you to everyone who has invested in me over these past few days. With much prayer, I have decided to put all of the funds I have received into missionary work through my home church," he added.

"This will help other people spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ to different places around the world. Let's make the enemy pay by helping other people establish the Kingdom of God here on earth. Thank you!"