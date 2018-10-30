'Christian Witchcraft'?!

Despite biblical warnings against the practice of witchcraft, the Rev. Valerie Love, who describes herself as a practicing Christian witch and an ordained minister of spiritual consciousness, is insisting that there is nothing wrong with Christians being witches and has recently launched a school to help Christians tap into magic.

"Stop thinking you can tell people how to worship. Stop thinking you can tell people how to connect with the divine. I could tell you how many people have told me, 'You can't be a Christian witch' but here I am. See, you can't tell me how to worship. You cannot tell me how to connect with the divine. That's between me and God. You cannot tell me how to pray," a defiant Love declared in a recent rant on Facebook.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/news/christian-witch-claims-christ-followers-can-practice-witchcraft-despite-biblical-warnings-228038/