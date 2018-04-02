Christians Have No Right to Hate

Expand | Collapse

America is embroiled in an emotional civil war.

I don't remember in my lifetime such a level of visible bitterness and resentment expressed between groups of people—women and men, liberal and conservative, black and white, rich and poor. Every day of the week we are told diversity is something good—something we really need—and the more diverse, the better.

That doesn't appear to be the case when it comes to a diversity of opinion.

The strength of the United States was in being a land of divergent views on just about everything, and it's common knowledge that it hasn't always been civil. But what seems new on the scene is the extraordinary and widespread intolerance and palpable hatred nationwide. We daily experience the devastating effects of resentment turned into deep-seated and widespread bitterness. What used to be a difference of opinion is now seen as a symptom of "mental illness," "fascism," or "hate." We've started to take our political sloganeering literally.

Families divided, marriages weakened (and even wrecked), decades-long friendships destroyed—all over social and political issues that in years past would have been regarded as more or less legitimate differences. "I vehemently disagree, but respect your freedom to express your opinions." Back then, when all the debates were over most of us could still sit down and enjoy a dinner together.

Today, we have kissed those civilities goodbye. With the advent of social media, it's commonplace to express hatred (and even death threats) toward anyone who disagrees with one's view. We seek to criminalize our differences the way other non-democratic countries have done for generations. What began as a universally agreed-upon right to free speech has evolved into "hate speech," and has even decayed into "hate thought." America is descending to the level of a banana republic, but without the benefit of the bananas.

What is most disturbing is that Christians have entered the fray exhibiting as much anger and bitterness as anyone else, confirming to the world one more time that there's no real difference between believers and unbelievers.

In the earliest generations, believers were expected to love their enemies and to pray diligently for their rulers. And there was plenty to pray for. It would be difficult to match the corruption and vileness (even insanity) of many Roman emperors and their local representatives, yet believers were directed to intercede for them, and hatred for them (or anyone else) was clearly forbidden. Often the quality of the words expressed and the spectacular behavior of the first Christians attracted the attention of the royal families and helped lead to the conversion of some of them.

But two key elements appear missing in today's Christianity. Present in the young church, they lasted for generations, and even played an important role in the thought of America's Founders.

What were they?

1. We're all equally guilty.

First, there was a general conviction that every human being is tainted with the sin of Adam; meaning that we are not inherently good (and corrupted only by society), but rather we are born with a bent toward the bad—every one of us. This served as the bulwark against the self-righteousness that sets in when one side of an issue thinks that virtue resides with them alone. The "original sin" idea indicated that no one—regardless of their background or political affiliation—is immune to corruption, racism, greed, dishonesty, prideful delusion, and all the rest. It meant that we're all sinners in desperate need of internal, moral transformation.

2. Christians cannot hate.

The second missing element is the truth that if the Spirit of Christ dwells in us (the only proper definition of a Christian), then his Spirit will not allow us to hate anyone, anyone at all—a Donald Trump or a Hillary Clinton or a Barack Obama. It seems that we as believers feel free to engage in vicious mockery, resentment, and even hatred so long as our circle of friends gives us permission (or requires and encourages us) to do so.

The current situation of seething hatred in America is not okay for those who name the name of Christ. It isn't an acceptable excuse to act like the rest of the world just because we feel passionate about issues. Christians need to teach the world by their words and actions how to be civil and how to be civilized.

This was the way most of our Founders (virtually all practicing Protestants) exemplified the faith by forcing themselves to talk it out instead of shooting it out. It was this common agreement to talk and pray together that created government by discussion rather than government by percussion, the way things were happening almost everywhere else.

I can think of two tangible ways that we, as Christians, can help temper this current tidal wave of hostility and resentment in our cultural climate.

1. Stand up.

If ever there was a time for believers to stand up and resist the slide into the abyss of chaos, tribalism, and lawlessness, it is now. We may not be able to end the cold war, but perhaps we can prevent another hot civil war. We can stand up and speak words of grace where we see hostility rising, and we can resist the temptation to fan the flame of our own resentments and bitterness.

2. Remind ourselves why we are here.

We need to remind ourselves as Christians who we are and why we are here. Our principal calling is not to build (or destroy) the political kingdoms of this world, regardless of how passionate we are about them. There is nothing wrong with having very strong views on issues that concern us all, and fighting vigorously for them, but remember this: Our primary job description is to bear witness to the Kingdom of God by the careful weighing of our words and the stunning quality of our behavior.

Christians do not have the right to hate.

We really do have to love our neighbor and pray sincerely for our enemies and those who despitefully use and abuse us.

Perhaps, if we Christians would act like Christians, the world might take notice and listen to our message of love and reconciliation. They might even start to believe that our powerful Gospel contains the medicine that heals, and unleashes the mysterious force that renews and sustains the unity and peace of nations.