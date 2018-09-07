Christians Reach Out to India's Flood Victims

Responses to the floods in the southern India state of Kerala that began Aug. 8 and continued for nearly a week reminded many here of the indispensable role the church played in the development of India.

Kerala is prone to massive rainfall every year, so initially the intense rainfall raised no alarms. However, within 48 hours, the rains filled all the major dams in the state, and the government declared emergency. Excess water from the dams caused a deluge, making 2 million people homeless.

More than 400 people died and 1.3 million people found temporary shelter in makeshift relief camps. This unprecedented state of emergency meant that the state required massive support from all quarters.

