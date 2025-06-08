Home News ‘Stand fearless, stand in truth’: Cissie Graham Lynch warns against silence in the face of secular pressures

BERLIN, Germany — During the Congress on European Evangelism — hosted by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association — Cissie Graham Lynch, daughter of evangelist Franklin Graham and granddaughter of the-late Billy Graham, sat down with apologist and theologian Amy Orr-Ewing, who has served in ministry for more than 25 years. Orr-Ewing remarked, “I’ve never known a moment like the one we are in, in terms of the hunger we see among Gen Z for truth. We need to meet that hunger with the Gospel.

In light of that message, Christian Daily International-The Christian Post interviewed Graham Lynch to explore her own perspective on how Christians can respond to the challenges of secularism while upholding biblical truth in their families and spheres of influence.

Here are excerpts from that interview:

“It's always encouraging to get around other believers and to know no matter where you come from the world, we're part of the Kingdom of God as believers in Jesus Christ,” says Lynch about the Berlin Congress. “And to be able to pray together, to be able to worship together, to be able to open up Scripture and study together, that's always encouraging.”

This sense of fraternity in the Lord underpins Graham Lynch’s own approach to listeners of her "Fearless" podcast, which aims to knead biblical truths through her own life experiences and relating them to topics that are relevant to Evangelicals today, encouraging them that they are not alone.

“I think one of the greatest challenges when it comes to secularism is that we are caving to the commands of the world and the demands of the world as Christians,” Graham Lynch says, “that we have lowered our standards, and our standards are not God's standards anymore.

“And God gives us His design, His standards, because He loves us. He does it to protect us, whether that's for marriage, whether that's for the family, whether that is in ways of worship in the church, He gives us His standards because God's way is the best way. And He does it because He loves us.”

Graham Lynch emphasizes that she wanted to encourage people that the standards of biblical living are purposed by God because He loves us: “People may have lowered God’s standards. And sometimes we make these issues personal to us, and they're not personal. God loves us, and He has set that standard, and we are to live in that standard and that design.”

These biblical standards are also cross-cultural, adds Graham Lynch. A Christian in the U.S. may have a different understanding to a Christian in another part of the world, but “God's Word doesn't change from culture to culture.”

“God's Word is the same, and it's the same from generation to generation when He looks at and defines marriage, when He defines the ways of a family,” says Graham Lynch. “And I think when we look at culture, we have allowed culture to define how we're going to live. And as Christians, we've adopted that and we have slowly let down our guards.”

For that reason, Graham Lynch calls upon fellow Evangelicals to recognize the need of protecting and guarding their hearts and “to start living unashamed of the way that God has set before us.”

She points to her own Elephant in the Room program series, which are part of her podcast and addresses contemporary topics from a biblical perspective. Her hope for the podcast has been looking at how easy it is to “just drift with the world” but there is a biblical imperative to “set yourself apart.” This she defines as living a fearless faith amid a compromising culture.

Graham Lynch highlights the challenge of building relationships with members of the practicing LGBT community while remaining faithful to a biblical view of sexual ethics.

“Every single one of us knows and loves somebody who is a part of that community, whether it's a friend or whether it's a family member. But because it's somebody we love, that doesn't mean we lower God's standards. We, as Christians, can stand in 100 percent grace and 100 percent truth. That's what Jesus asked of us.

“And it is possible. And my hope with [the] "Fearless" [podcast] is to encourage people to stand in grace, to stand in love, but to never back down and let your compassion spill into compromise.”

Graham Lynch warns of Christians “taking their eyes off the cross” and missing the responsibility to “stand fearless, stand in truth and stand in God’s Word.”

“Have we fixed our eyes on the cross in a way that responds to the responsibility given to us in the Great Commission?” Graham Lynch asks. “When I use the phrase, I look at the Church today, or I look at others when I say, ‘Don't take your eyes off the cross; don't take your eyes off the Gospel.’ The Gospel is what transforms lives. God will use us as instruments as long as we're obedient to Him.

“But if we are thinking we're going to help somebody just because we love them or we have compassion on them, that's what Jesus did on the cross.”

Graham Lynch observes that many churches are increasingly reluctant to speak about the cross, fearing it may be perceived as offensive.

“When they talk about Jesus Christ died for you and me, then people think that's offensive. That He shed His blood, that's offensive. But it's the greatest love story of all time: that Jesus Christ would surrender His life willingly for you and for me.”

Within the context of this greatest love, Graham Lynch points out that God has made the way to Him “so simple … how wonderful.” She says that so many things are difficult in the world but “it is simple to gain eternal life.”

“And it's just through faith, through the grace of Jesus and what He did on that cross. So I want to encourage people.

“Life gets hard. Life gets tough. Cancel culture will come after us. Marriages fail, financial issues. The world is dark spiritually, economically, politically, everywhere we turn. But when you keep your eyes on Jesus and what He has called you to do, he will prepare you for every road He leads you down.”

So how can Evangelical Christians find the confidence to stand fearless in God’s Word? Graham Lynch meets the question with humility, admitting, “I can’t give the insight to how people can stand fearless,” before adding, “but God can.”

“And He does that through His Word,” she adds. “In Daniel Chapter 11, He says, those who know their God will be able to stand and strengthen and take action.

“And that's been my theme for "Fearless." It's because in this world, we are going to have to stand strong. And sometimes that means to stand alone. And that will be a lonely call sometimes God calls us for. But then, it's not just to take a stand, but it's to take action.”

Knowing who God is, and getting to know Him more, creates a platform of strength to engage in these issues, Graham Lynch says.

“We get to know Him through His Word. How amazing is that? We get to know a Holy God through His Scriptures. What He loves, what makes Him angry, His design for marriage and the family, and how much He loves us through His son, Jesus Christ.

“We get to know Him. Then we can stand in strength and take action.”

“God’s Word” is a phrase frequently heard in churches — but what does it truly mean? How would Graham Lynch unpack this familiar expression? Is there a risk that some Christians have grown numb to its significance?

“Well, Jesus was the Word and came and dwelled among us, according to John Chapter 1,” Lynch explains. “God dwelled in Jesus. So when I look at the Word of God, I see that He sent His Son, Jesus Christ, so that we could know Him here on this Earth.”

As an advocate for mothers and children, Graham Lynch is aware of the growing challenges parents face from secular influences in schools, including what many describe as LGBT indoctrination. How does she advise Christian parents to navigate these concerns?

“Never stop fighting for your children,” Lynch says. “A parent is the greatest advocate for their child. And as a Christian mom myself, I have to have a lot of tough conversations — even with my 11-year-old daughter — because the truth is, you can’t protect them from everything.

“We are in the world. But I always try to return to what Scripture says when speaking with my kids. I don’t shy away from difficult conversations.”

Graham Lynch emphasizes further that no purpose is served if a parent ignores the realities Christian children will see in this world. However, she pulls any discouragement away by returning to Scripture and what God has said in the Bible.

”I want to encourage parents, don't sit silent on the sidelines. Be an advocate for your children. So many times, the way that these things have been allowed is because parents have sat silent. Everybody's too afraid. And often, it takes one person.

“My grandfather, Billy Graham, used to say, ‘The courage of one can stiffen the spines of others.’ And so, I would encourage parents to have the courage because if your children see you have courage, then it'll embolden them to live their lives for Jesus.”

This article was originally published at Christian Daily International