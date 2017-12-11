'Civilization VI' News: Korea To Be Added in 'Rise and Fall' Expansion

Civilization VI official website A sneak preview of the Korea Civ inside "Civilization VI."

Developed by Firaxis Games, "Civilization VI" has been instigating a hype for the upcoming expansion titled "Rise and Fall." Recent reports have revealed that Korea will be features as a new civilization in the game. Here is everything to know about "Civilization VI: Rise and Fall."

According to Kotaku, the return of Korea in the franchise is highly anticipated as the civilization was last seen in some memorable scenes in "Civilization V." As such, Queen Seondeok will be one of the new nine leaders in "Rise and Fall." There will also be a renewed emphasis on Korea's iconic building known as the Seowon, which will replace the campus and offer some bonuses.

Further reports reveal that "Civilization VI: Rise and Fall" expansion will add a feature called the Ages which can either be beneficial or detrimental for the players. The Golden Ages will feature a notable boost in loyalty. However, when the Golden Ages is triggered once, it will be harder to incite another one as players go through the gameplay. Aside from the Golden Ages, there will also be Dark Ages, which will see through a significant drop in loyalty and present cities in a more vulnerable manner. The Dark Ages will make it easier to trigger the Golden Ages and offer a rare opportunity of triggering the Heroic Ages, which will offer thrice the bonuses that the Golden Ages present.

Aside from the addition of Korea and the introduction of the Ages, "Civilization VI: Rise and Fall" will also allow players to earn Governors that will pave the way to allowing cities to specialize on certain skills. Each Governor will have a different personality and players will only be allowed to have seven at once. As such, fans will have to weigh in on who is more fitting to be a governor in a certain city.

"Civilization VI: Rise and Fall" will be available on Feb. 8, 2018 for Windows PC and macOS.