'Code Vein' News: Recently Released Screenshots Offer Closer Look at Some of the Game's Weapons

Twitter/BandaiNamcoUS The protagonist wields a greatsword inside 'Code Vein'

A Revenant without a reliable weapon is vulnerable to turning into one of the Lost inside "Code Vein," and that is a fate most unfortunate.

In order to avoid that cruel life, players will quickly need to familiarize themselves with the instruments of battle that are available in the game.

Recently, the folks from Bandai Namco released some new screenshots that, among other things, feature one of the weapon types players will be able to use.

Judging by the way the protagonist is holding on to the swords shown in the screenshots, those are likely examples of greatswords.

According to an earlier report from DualShockers, greatswords are among the slower weapons in the game due to their size. Still, even if players may require more time to swing greatswords around, they remain as options worth considering because of the power and reach they provide. When surrounded by a horde of the Lost, players equipped with greatswords may be able to carve their own way out by simply swinging their sword around and cutting down anyone in their way.

If players want to use swords but are wary of being slowed down by greatswords, then they may want to consider using the easier-to-wield longswords.

Players who have chosen to use longswords inside "Code Vein" will almost need to fight as if they were boxers. That means they will need to strike and move constantly, always looking for another opening to exploit. The players who become extremely adept at wielding longswords will be both deadly and highly elusive.

Axes, like greatswords, possess plenty of power, but what makes them really useful is their remarkable reach. Axes will work well for keeping enemies at bay, but again, players will need to be careful when they use this weapon because they may be vulnerable to counterattacks.

The players who don't really value reach or quickness that much when it comes to the weapon type they are using may find that the one that will work best for them is the hammer. Revenants with hammers in their hands will be able to obliterate enemies in an instant and even bosses may be defeated in a hurry if players can chain combos together.

Players will also have the option of using bayonet rifles in the game, and these obviously feature the greatest reach. Players don't need to be afraid if an enemy manages to close the distance on them as well, as the blade attached to their gun can be used for striking in a pinch.

Currently, those are the weapon types that have already been confirmed for the game, though it's unclear if additional ones may be revealed in the future.

The currently confirmed weapon types are obviously best suited for varied styles of fighting, and it is up to the players to determine which one works best for them.

More news about "Code Vein" should be made available in the near future, and the game itself is already due out for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One sometime later this year.