Congratulatory Message on Special Graduation Cake Censored by Publix's Website

Graduations are occasions for great celebrations, for gathering friends and family and for delicious food as well.

When plans were being made for 18-year-old Jacob Koscinski's graduation party, his mom, Cara, thought of a special way to congratulate her young achiever.

Jacob was evidently a bright student, as he attained one of the Latin honors upon completion of his Christian-based homeschool program, The Post and Courier reported.

Jacob did not just graduate cum laude, which would have been impressive, he also went past earning the magna cum laude designation.

Nope, Jacob is a true high achiever as he graduated from the program with summa cum laude.

Only the top one to five percent in a class are able receive that honor, and the Latin term itself means "with greatest honor," according to Investopedia.

Any student would be proud to have earned that designation upon graduation, and understandably, Jacob's mother wanted him to know that she was incredibly proud as well.

Mrs. Koscinski put together a graduation party for Jacob, and she invited her son's friends and family members.

To make the celebration even more special, Cara decided that she wanted to have a cake to commemorate her son's graduation.

Cara went about doing exactly that by going online and visiting the website of the nearby Publix grocery store. The store allowed Cara to put together the custom cake she wanted for her son's party and even gave her the chance to include a special message.

The message she wanted written on the cake was "Congrats Jacob! Summa Cum Laude Class of 2018." It was a straightforward yet meaningful message from a mother to her child.

Unfortunately for the Koscinski family, something in the congratulatory message got lost along the way.

The message box Publix had set up for customers to use could not fully grasp the meaning of what Cara was trying to say. To be more specific, it was getting tripped up by the word "cum," which it flagged as an inappropriate term.

Frustrated with Publix's program confusing one word with something else and substituting it with three hyphens, Cara decided to make use of the "Special Instructions" option to convey her message better.

After doing so, the busy mom figured that was the end of it and that the folks working for Publix would get it right.

When the day came for the party, however, she, along with Jacob and all of the guests, discovered that the bakers at Publix got it wrong.

Instead of writing the message as intended, the word "cum" was replaced with three hyphens.

Jacob was reportedly embarrassed by the whole thing, though his friends found some humor in the mistaken message.

For what it's worth, Cara said that the cake itself was delicious, and upon explaining what happened to the assistant manager at the nearby Publix, she received a $70 refund and a gift card.

Publix's program messed up this time, but hopefully, for future graduates, this will no longer be an issue.