Country artist Jimmie Allen says CCM ‘literally saved my life’ during ‘rough’ season

Grammy-nominated country music singer Jimmie Allen recently opened up about how contemporary Christian music "saved" him during a challenging time and how Christian music is still one of the foundations that grow his faith.

The 36-year-old Allen, raised Christian, told Christian Headlines in an interview before the K-Love Fan Awards last week that he remembers being "in a rough place" about a year ago.

During that time of hardship, Allen recounts how he turned to Christian music to cope with his difficulties, especially the Grammy-winning Christian worship group Maverick City Music.

"Maverick City Music's music saved my life – literally. And I got to meet Chandler [Moore] from Maverick City Music, and I told him that," Allen said.

"Every genre is important, but for [me], personally, there's something special about Christian music that grounds me and takes me back to my roots, and kind of re-focuses me on where I need to be and what I need to do."

Allen, who has previously collaborated with CCM musicians Chris Tomlin and Tauren Wells, recently became the first black artist to start a career with two consecutive No. 1 hits on country radio.

Allen also won the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards New Male Artist of the Year and the 2021 Country Music Association Awards New Artist of the Year.

Allen told Christian Headlines that when he first moved to Nashville over a decade ago, he served as lead worship musician at Franklin's The People's Church, which is now called Church of the City.

Even before serving at the church, Allen said he has memories of being influenced by various Christian artists in his younger years.

Allen has admired Christian musicians, such as Mike Purkey, the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, Fred Hammond, Bee Bee and Ce Ce Wynans, DC Talk and Andrae Crouch.

While contemporary Christian music played a massive role in Allen's life and continues to encourage him both in his career and in his walk with God, he said that all the credit for his strides in the country music industry goes to God.

Allen noted that if it wasn't for his Christian faith, he might not have been able to maintain patience during seasons of waiting as he aimed to cultivate his recognition as an artist.

"It took me 10 and a half years to get a record deal in Nashville. And without patience, it wouldn't have happened," he admitted.

"[I let] God fight the battle. Because a lot of times, we want to step in there and help Him and the only thing we're doing is getting in His way."

Allen will soon accompany Carrie Underwood on the "Denim and Rhinestones" tour from fall 2022 to spring 2023. The arena tour will start in Greenville, South Carolina, on Oct. 15, reaching 43 different cities across the United States.

"I'm thrilled to be hitting the road again with The Denim and Rhinestones Tour," Underwood said in a statement on her tour website.

"I'm excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We've been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can't wait to see everyone on the road."

Allen's third album Tulip Drive will be released on June 24.

Despite Allen's recognition among masses of country music enthusiasts and his desire to continue in the country music genre on his upcoming music tour, he said he would not shy away from his admiration of CCM.

"I listen to K-Love and Air1 all the time," Allen admitted before appearing as an on-stage presenter at the May 29 K-Love Fan Awards, which premiered last week on TBN.

"I've always wanted to do country music. But I'm a huge Christian music fan, and I've always wanted to do songs with Christian artists," he added, noting that he attended the K-Love Awards as a fan in the past.