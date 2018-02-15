'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' News: Cast to Go on Eight-City Music Tour Beginning March 31

Facebook/crazyxgf Promotional image for 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'

Watching the musical performances in "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" through a television screen is one thing, but witnessing it all go down live is an entirely different experience.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the cast of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" is going on a music tour, singing songs from the show itself. Fans can look forward to live performances from some of the show's cast members, including co-creator and star Rachel Bloom, who portrays Rebecca Bunch.

"There is nothing like performing musical comedy live. It's not just a performance, it's an ongoing dialogue between the performers and the audience," Bloom said. "We are so excited to offer new renditions of some of our beloved songs and connect with our amazing fans."

The tour only includes stops in eight cities, beginning in Portland on March 31. It will then move to Seattle the next day before making a stop at Chicago on April 4 and Boston on April 5. The cast will then perform in Washington D.C. the following day. On April 7, the show continues in Philadelphia before heading over to New York City on April 8. The final stop is in Los Angeles on April 10.

"In the course of 44 episodes, 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' has featured over 100 original songs. It's so exciting that fans will get to see up close the phenomenal live performing talents of our cast, led by Rachel Bloom, and hear the amazing songwriting of Rachel, Adam, and Jack," co-creator and showrunner Aline Brosh McKenna said.

Unfortunately, not all cast members will be present at all shows. Fans can check the websites of their local venues for information on the lineup. Apart from Bloom and McKenna, performers include Vincent Rodriguez III, Scott Michael Foster, Pete Gardner, Adam Schlesinger, and Jack Dolgen.

The tour announcement was made ahead of the season 3 finale, which will feature "a twist you'll never see coming." Tickets are on sale now.

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" season 3 airs Fridays, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.