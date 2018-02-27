'Criminal Minds' Season 13 Episode 15 Spoilers: Squad Goes Head To Head With St. Louis Killer

Facebook/CriminalMinds Promo image for 'Criminal Minds' Season 13

A serial killer is on the loose and is targeting students in St. Louis in the upcoming episode of "Criminal Minds."

In the episode titled "Annihilator," the synopsis reveals that BAU will be called to investigate a quadruple homicide. Four roommates have been found dead and intel states that it was done by the same person. The agents will be tasked to make a profile for the killer to give the authorities springboard they need to track him down. Assistant Director Linda Barnes (Kim Rhodes) will be around to personally supervise the case, to the specialists' frustration.

Since Barnes announced that she was putting Prentiss (Paget Brewster) on administrative leave, the BAU knew that she was up to no good. The assistant director told JJ (A.J. Cook) that she has been appointed as the team's acting chief for the time being. When Prentiss learned what happened, she was not surprised. She heard that Barnes was after the director's chair and she needs BAU to be her leverage in the promotion bid.

The promo shows Barnes telling JJ what she can and cannot do as chief. She specifies that in no way must the blonde make a decision without informing her first. Her meddling becomes too much that JJ has to get out of the headquarters for some much-needed air before she lashes out. JJ will also realize what Barnes is really after. Even though her superior keeps on harping about how BAU has not performed as expected since Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) was captured in Mexico, she knows the truth.

As JJ struggles with her new responsibility, her colleagues will give her some advice. Rossi (Joe Mantegna) warns her to not make waves, explaining that this was how Barnes got rid of Prentiss. While it must be difficult for her, JJ needs to weather it out and wait for Prentiss' side to be cleared. She has no wish to be promoted at the expense of a friend.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 episode 14 will air Wednesday, March 7 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.