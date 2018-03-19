'Criminal Minds' Season 13 Episode 17 Spoilers: BAU Tracks Down Killer Clown

Facebook/CriminalMinds Promotional image for 'Criminal Minds'

The squad will be hunting down a killer prowling the streets of a city in Oklahoma in the upcoming episode of "Criminal Minds."

In the episode titled "The Capilanos," the synopsis revealed that the BAU will be tapped to handle a creepy case. A serial killer is causing terror in Guymon, and eyewitnesses describe him as a man wearing a clown costume.

In the promo, Prentiss (Paget Brewster) is informing the others about the boy they saved from the killer. When Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) asks the boy if he can describe the one he saw in their house, he gives him a drawing of a clown. Apparently, the culprit let him live while he slept beside his dead father for hours. The clip shows the clown hiding under the bed.

In the previous episode, the squad finally succeeded in taking down Linda Barnes (Kim Rhodes). Before that, she succeeded in splitting up the team and assigning the members to different groups. Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) was sent to Cyber Crimes where she discovered that an UnSub was kidnapping girls in the D.C. area. Prentiss and the others decided to take on the case without Barnes' approval. When the assistant director discovered what they did, she dismissed JJ (A.J. Cook), who was then serving as the acting chief.

The situation escalated when the criminal abducted the daughter of a senator. The BAU managed to save her before she died from an overdose. Thankful for bringing back his child alive, the senator promised to help Prentiss and her team. With his clout, they exposed the truth about Barnes to the higher-ups. The senator personally talked to the FBI director and urged him to get Barnes off the BAU members' back for good. Prentiss was reinstated as the team's leader, while J.J. got her job back.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.