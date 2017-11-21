'Criminal Minds' season 13 Episode 8 Spoilers: Squad Heads to Miami for New Case

Facebook/CriminalMinds Promotional image for 'Criminal Minds'

An UnSub with a particular modus will send the squad hurrying to Miami in the upcoming episode of "Criminal Minds."

In the episode titled "Neon Terror," the synopsis reveals that a madman is on the prowl in the streets of Miami, choosing potential victims and filming the moment he kills them. The criminal will then send the footages to the local media, gleefully waiting for the uproar his deed will create. The BAU members will be tapped to make a profile of the UnSub in the hopes of finding what makes him tick.

The promo shows Prentiss (Paget Brewster) informing her members about the situation. According to her, the criminal is feeding off the attention from the media and that he will not stop unless they catch him for sure. Some of them suggest that the UnSub could be anyone, from the reporters covering each crime to ordinary citizens keeping tabs on the situation. The clip also provides a glimpse of BAU's target.

The UnSub looks harmless while monitoring the feeds on the different forms of media. His voiceover states that he will be remembered for his crimes for many years. It seems like he is planning another kill, something that will break his sick record. Garcia's (Kirsten Vangsness) horrified expression in the promo suggests that the man will succeed.

In the last episode, the squad hunted down a criminal who was targeting prominent individuals in Austin. Her modus involved locking her prey inside their car with a poisonous snake. Once the victims were taken down, her next step would be dismemberment. The investigation led the team to a woman who believed that she and snakes were of the same species. From her forked tongue to her creepy reptilian eyes, the criminal terrified the BAU members until they were forced to kill her at the end.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 airs Wednesdays, at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.