Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin Dating Rumors: Couple Started Dating Over 2 Months Ago?

Reuters/Carlo Allegri Dakota Johnson has been reported to be dating Chris Martin.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are allegedly dating, and reports say that the pair has already been going out for more than two months.

The "Coldplay" frontman and the "50 Shades of Grey" female lead have been reportedly dating for two months or so, a source told Entertainment Tonight. The two allegedly began dating in October and most of their date nights were said to be spent at Martin's home, the source added.

It seems that Martin and Dakota are off to a good start because the singer's friends like the actress's influence on him.

"His friends already love her and see how happy she makes him," the source revealed.

Another source also told US Weekly that Martin and Dakota's relationship is more than just casual dating.

"They've gotten to know each other really well and are very comfortable from one another. Chris sends Dakota his music to get her opinion," the insider revealed.

Reports of Martin and Dakota dating first came out when they were spotted attending Nick Cave's concert together, which took place in Israel in November. But so far, the pair were already seen multiple times going out together.

Martin and Dakota were seen having dinner with Cave at Yam Sheva in Herzliya. According to a source, the two were really polite. However, there was no display of affection.

"I didn't see them kiss or hold hands or anything like that," said the source.

Meanwhile, the couple was also spotted having sushi night at Sushi Park in Los Angeles weeks ago. According to the witness, Martin and Dakota appeared to be excited to be in each other's presence.

"His face lit up when he was talking to her. He hummed a little bit and asked her what she thought of a song. She clearly loves his music and was really into it," said the witness.