'Days of our Lives' Spoilers: Abe Makes His Move Against JJ

Facebook/daysofourlives Promotional image for 'Days of Our Lives'

Abe (James Reynolds) is determined to make JJ (Casey Moss) pay for his mistake in this week's episodes of "Days of Our Lives."

According to spoilers, Abe will not rest until he gets his revenge on the person who hurt his son. He will not even pause to consider that what happened was an accident and that JJ never meant to shoot Theo (Kyler Pettis).

As the city mayor, Abe has the power to get JJ dismissed from his position in the police force. Speculations are rife that he is planning to expose the man's crime and destroy his reputation for life. Their brief encounter just cemented his resolve to have JJ's badge be taken away.

Theo is aware that JJ had no wish to hurt him, but he is currently in a coma. Abe does not even know if his son will ever wake up again. The extent of his injury is severe, and the doctors are not hopeful. Theo is unaware of what his father had been planning, and even if he does, he will have no strength to stop Abe. JJ's predicament is expected to become worse, especially with Lani (Sal Stowers) allowing Eli (Lamon Archey) to move in with her.

Meanwhile, the cast of the long-running series recently shared their thoughts on how the show has become a household essential after 52 years of consistent airing. Eric Martsolf, who plays Brady Black, said he feels extremely lucky to be part of the series for nine years already. According to him, what makes "Days of our Lives" endure through time is how viewers can relate to the strong bond shown among the members of the Brady, Horton, and DiMera families.

"I think we specialize in the strong ties the family has and the people that have grown up together in Salem, we specialize in that family vibe," Martsolf said. "Things do tend to go quite wrong in Salem all the time, so whenever things go wrong we always unite around family and friends—the good guys against the bad guys."

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays, at 1 p.m. EST on NBC.