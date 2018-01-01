'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Stefan O. DiMera Causes Trouble for Chad and Abigail

Facebook/daysofourlives Promotional image for 'Days of Our Lives'

This week on "Days of Our Lives," newcomer Stefan O. DiMera (Tyler Christopher) will cause some trouble in Salem.

Spoilers for the week of Jan. 1 state that Vivian (Louise Sorel) will give some clues before Stefan takes it upon himself to say who he is. He introduces himself as Vivian and Stefano DiMera's (Joseph Mascolo) son. Everyone at the New Year's Eve party will be surprised, and they will start to gossip about this new guy in town.

Chad (Billy Flynn), for one, will not be too quick to accept that Stefan is his brother. However, he will come around and believe Stefan's words, though he will become worried about the plans his new brother has in store. Chad will be distrustful of Stefan, and he will be right to do so since the latter has some tricks hidden up his sleeve.

Stefan will tell everyone that he has purchased a bank. which happens to hold the mortgage to the DiMera mansion. He will invite himself to live in the mansion, but Chad and Abigail (Marci Miller) will not be too keen on this. However, since Stefan holds all the power, it looks like the couple will be helpless.

At the mansion, Stefan will attempt to seduce Abigail by flaunting his body. However, Abigail will not be too easily tempted. She will stay loyal to her husband, though it remains to be seen if she can keep that up for long.

Vivian will also have some issues of her own this week. With everything that is going on, she and Kate (Lauren Koslow) will not see eye to eye. Both ladies will accuse each other of sabotage.

Fans can also look forward to a returning character this week. Last seen in February 2017, Leann Hunley will be back to reprise her role as Anne DiMera. Her arrival in Salem will also give rise to some trouble.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.