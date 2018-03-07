'Deadliest Catch' Season 14 Return Date: Crab Captains To Return This April

REUTERS/Discovery Channel/Handout The fishing boast "Wizard" is shown in Alaskan waters during king crab season in a scene from the Discovery Channel's reality show "Deadliest Catch" in this undated publicity photo released to Reuters July 28, 2009.

"Deadliest Catch" Season 14 will be returning to the Discovery Channel this April. The network confirmed earlier reports of the show's return and promises that this season will be the "roughest, toughest and most competitive crab season ever."

The season starts with crew of the crab boats paying tribute to the lost crew of the F/V Destination which sank in the Bering Sea. Captain Sig Hansen goes on to say, "It's times like this that remind us just how fragile our lives are. And the dangers that we face. It's times like this that make you go deep."

The recent trailer for the new season pretty much says it all when it comes to what fans can expect. The wrath of nature cannot be avoided and this season, a crew member is hurled overboard from the Summer Bay resulting in a dramatic life-or-death search.

But while the dangers remain, the competition is going to be much fiercer. With the lucrative Bairdi fishery back open, millions of pounds of crabs are once again up for grabs.

The "Deadliest Catch" Season 14 will also see the return of Josh Harris and the F/V Cornelia Marie alongside Captain Casey McManus who will share the helm. Captain Phil Harris' oldest son had a lot of personal issues last year and had to take a break from the show.

F/V Wizard could also be in trouble this season as the promo shows Captain Keith Colburn, excited about the prospect of Bairdi fishing grounds being opened, announces his million-dollar quoata.

However the preview is also ominous as it shows Colburn asking about a fuel leak and later, asking about survival suits. Narrator Mike Rowe sets the mood by saying that a rising problem could put the Captain's season – and life – in jeopardy.

"Deadliest Catch" Season 14 is set to air on the discovery channel at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday, April 10.