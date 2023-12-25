Home U.S. Democratic staffer in Michigan tweets, deletes X post kissing 'sexy' Satan display at state Capitol

A Democratic staffer in Michigan tweeted and then deleted an X post she made that depicted her kissing a satanic display on the grounds of the Michigan state Capitol and calling it "sexy."

Samantha Skorka, who serves as a media production specialist for the Michigan House Democrats, tweeted the image and wrote, "In the name of Satan, I claim the sexy satanic Baphomet goat altar at OUR Michigan Capitol. Amen." Skorka subsequently deleted the X post, though the photo remains on her Instagram.

"Well clearly you can’t make a joke on the internet anymore," she wrote in an X post Wednesday, adding a shrug emoji.

Even though Skorka deleted her tweet, her post went viral after being picked up Thursday by Libs of TikTok, an account with 2.7 million followers. The post drew more than 1.4 million views as of Christmas Day.

The Satanic Temple of Michigan put up a Satan statue in front of the Michigan Capitol.



Michigan Democrat staffer Samantha Skorka @skorkasammi posed with it and praised it calling it “s*xy” before quickly deleting her tweet. The internet is forever!



.@MIHouseDems support Satan! pic.twitter.com/xiTN0hD1eu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 21, 2023

The Michigan House Democratic Caucus did not immediately respond to The Christian Post's request for comment.

The Satanic Temple announced the construction of the display outside the Michigan State Capitol in a post on X last Monday, noting that "Lansing's TST Candidate congregation crafted the goat with help from TST West Michigan and TST Detroit."

A spokesperson for TST told The Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) that that display was inspired by "the Scandinavian Yule (and later Christmas) tradition of the Yule Goat, or Julbocken."

"Many of our members in Michigan observe the Yule holiday as well as the satanic holiday of Sol Invictus, and satanism has historically used goat symbolism, making this a perfect fit for our holiday display," the spokesperson told the outlet. "Our display serves as an expression of religious pluralism and a celebration of diversity throughout our state."

A spokesperson for the Michigan state Capitol Commission told DCNF that TST jumped through all the necessary hoops to have their display on state Capitol grounds, but noted that it has to be taken down by 11 p.m. every day.

TST put up their display in Michigan after a Christian U.S. Navy veteran tore down a satanic statue in the Iowa state Capitol on Dec. 14.

TST members across Michigan united to create their State Capitol holiday display. Lansing's TST Candidate congregation crafted the goat with help from TST West Michigan and TST Detroit.



Stop by the Capitol to view our Michigan congregations' display! pic.twitter.com/xCdumh8NCs — The Satanic Temple (@satanic_temple_) December 19, 2023

Michael Cassidy, a former Republican candidate for the Mississippi House of Representatives, threw its silver goat head in the trash before turning himself in to authorities, who issued him a citation for fourth-degree criminal mischief. He told CP that simply because satanists filled out a government form and checked the right boxes does not mean their display deserves to be equivalent to a Nativity scene and displayed on government property.

TST also made headlines in the Midwest this Christmas season for a satanic tree that was put up in the National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, which drew outrage from Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Green Bay

"It’s impossible to overstate how offensive this is to Christians," Gallagher said on Fox News. "It would be, in quite a literal sense, the same thing as waving a Hamas flag inside of a synagogue," he continued. “It’s just absolutely crazy that we would allow this to happen."