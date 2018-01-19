'Destiny 2' Gameplay News: Bungie Promises To Fix Throttle of Faction Rally Tokens in Next Patch

Bungie Season Two of the "Destiny 2" Faction Rally event brings new armor ornaments like this example from the New Monarchy faction.

"Destiny 2's" developer, Bungie, promised to fix the throttle in the distribution of Faction Rally tokens in the next game patch.

Shortly after the Faction Rallies were made accessible to "Destiny 2" players - and these include those who have yet to purchase the "Curse of Osiris" downloadable content - gamers encountered another disappointment after finding out that the tokens they earned were being throttled.

A number of players in fact took to Reddit to confirm that not all of the completed Faction Rally events had given them the tokens they should have earned.

Tokens earned from "Destiny 2" events can be redeemed as engrams that players can use to purchase or upgrade their weapons and armor pieces.

According to reports, the throttling of Faction Rally tokens was applied to address an exploit from a previous in-game event. The said bug involved a chest respawn that allowed players to earn tokens in a span of 30 seconds. Bungie then virtually placed a timer in an attempt to fix the issue quickly.

Players soon complained that the currently experienced throttle was too much, and "Destiny 2" game director Christopher Barrett agreed. Responding to a fan on Twitter, he said: "The timer was meant to fix an exploit but it is way too penalizing right now. It's being adjusted in the next patch but we likely need to adjust it further."

Addressing the issue, Bungie responded to disgruntled players via a "Destiny 2" forum and said: "We're aware of player reports about Lost Sectors not granting rewards. There was a throttle added to address an issue in the previous Faction Rallies where players were earning 500 Tokens per hour," an update to the Faction Rally maintenance notification explained.

"Right now if a player opens more than 2 Chests in a 10 minute period they will not receive additional rewards from Lost Sector chests for 10 minutes. This does not prevent players from completing milestones related to Lost Sector chests," the developers added.

Barrett later said in another tweet that they would also announce first whatever fixes or changes they planned to implement in the future before applying them to the game to avoid further confusion.