'Destiny 2' Gameplay News: Bungie Reveals More Details on 'Curse of Osiris' Map

Bungie/Activision via YouTube/PlayStation A still from the first trailer for "Destiny 2's" first DLC "Curse of Osiris."

In a recent livestream event, game developer Bungie revealed more details about the main location, named Mercury, of "Destiny 2's" first expansion game "Curse of the Osiris."

With a few weeks left before the expansion's official launch, Bungie showcased some of the areas in Mercury that player will soon be familiar with.

According to Polygon, Bungie has also confirmed one key aspect of the plot. At the end of the story in the base game "Destiny 2," players saw (or will see) the Light that signifies the awakening of the Traveler.

Going back to the narrative that Ikora Rey told the Guardian, this Light turned out to be the way Vex managed to open a gate in Mercury. And ultimately, this is where the mission starts for the first expansion game.

From the livestream event, developers confirmed that players will find some of the familiar layout of Mercury intact in "Curse of Osiris." However, there will be noticeable changes in the appearance of these areas.

For example, Polygon also reported that the Lighthouse will still be featured in the expansion game but more like a social hub. However, the developers also reminded players that there will be much more to discover in the Lighthouse once they start playing "Curse of Osiris."

The Lighthouse also featured some cool items, such as the 12 badges displayed that each represents a weapon that can be crafted in the expansion game.

The expansion game preview during the livestream also revealed that there will be a way to reach Mercury's patrol zone through the Lighthouse.

On the other hand, Bungie has also added new map features for the "Curse of Osiris" such as the Infinite Forest. But this is not an ordinary forest, as it was actually used by Vex to simulate realities from different timelines from the past, present and future.

Like in the Lighthouse, Infinite Forest also has missions for players. While these may repeat, players must expect instances to change from time to time since the location can simulate different timelines.