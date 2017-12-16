'Destiny 2' News: 'The Dawning' Holiday Event Kicks Off Next Week

Facebook/DestinyTheGame Promotional image for Bungie's 'Destiny 2'

Bungie is bringing back "The Dawning" for "Destiny 2" next week. This year, the developer's winter holiday-themed event brings snowball fights, the return of Mayhem mode, weekly Milestone rewards, event-specific gear, and more.

According to a recent post, players will be treated a slew of holiday-themed activities as well as social areas filled with festive decorations. During The Dawning event, Guardians will be able to engage in snowball fights in the Farm and the Tower, and play a little Destiny-style hockey, thanks to an oversized puck and rink.

A number of seasonal gears will also be available and can be earned by completing milestones for Dawning engrams. Tess will also be refreshing her inventory each week allowing players to use their Bright Dust reserves for some holiday shopping. During the three-week event, "Destiny 2" players will be able to find every Dawning-themed exotic (ship, ghost, sparrow, emote) and every Dawning-themed legendary armor piece on her shelves, giving everybody a chance to get their favorite Dawning item.

Mayhem mode will also be coming back to Crucible cranking up the recharge rates of grenade, melee and super abilities. So for those who have been looking for a bit more excitement to the Crucible, this holiday season will turn it into a much more frantic, frenzied affair.

In the spirit of giving, players can acquire a Dawning Gift Schematic from the Bazaar. Players will need to travel around the solar system in order to complete a gift, which they can then exchange with vendors and other NPC's (non-player character) for a gift of their own.

After some criticisms, Bungie recently rolled back some of the changes it made following the launch of Curse of Osiris which means there's probably nothing that will prevent players from enjoying the game this holiday season.

"Destiny 2" is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.