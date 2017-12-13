Detroit Tigers MLB Trade Rumors: Tigers Looking to Move Second Baseman Ian Kinsler

Reuters/Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler (3) celebrates as he hits a home run during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, April 20, 2017.

The Detroit Tigers are in a full-blown rebuild after they traded away All-Stars Justin Verlander and Justin Upton last season, and people understood that it will only be a matter of time before they move Ian Kinsler as well.

The Tigers have been trying to trade Kinsler for months now, and as the annual Major League Baseball (MLB) Winter Meetings commence, general manager Al Avila remains optimistic they can get a deal done for the All-Star second baseman.

"We talked to a few clubs when we got here and we've fielded a few calls last night and today," Avila said on Monday, via the Detroit News. "But it's nothing that's moving anywhere right now," he continued.

Avila also noted that trading Kinsler is a priority for the Tigers this offseason because they want to give Dixon Machado more playing time.

"In our situation right now, it behooves us to do it," Avila stated. "It behooves us to move Kinsler — a veteran player for a prospect. It would give us a chance to play Dixon Machado on a more regular basis, for one thing," he added.

The Tigers' general manager also revealed that assistant general manager David Chadd has reached out to Kinsler's agent.

"David reached out to say that we've had conversations and something could happen. But right now there is nothing to grasp onto," Avila said.

On Tuesday, MLB.com's Jason Beck reported that Avila has said that they have already exchanged names with an unnamed team, but they just couldn't agree on a deal.

Well, finding a trade partner who is willing to give them what they want for an aging second baseman isn't an easy task. Otherwise, they would have already traded Kinsler last season.

Avila posted a 0.236/0.313/0.412 slash line in 139 games last season. He also had 52 runs batted in and 22 home runs in 613 plate appearances.