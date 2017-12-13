Facebook/NewYearsRockinEve BTS will join the line up in "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest."

The line-up for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest" to welcome 2018 is filled with the year's top artists, including the first-ever Korean pop group to be featured on the show, BTS.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Fitz and The Tantrums will be on stage to celebrate the end of 2017. Khalid will also have a teamed performance with Marshmello at the year-end party.

Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello, and Sugarland will also have featured performances, E! News reports.

Meanwhile, BTS has been tapped to perform in "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve. The Korean pop act shared the news on their official account on Twitter.

"#ARMYs! We're honored to celebrate this amazing year and ring in 2018 by performing on @NYRE! Watch 12/31 at 8/7c on ABC. #BTSxRockinEve," the post read.

BTS is the first ever Korean pop group to perform in the "Dick Clark" year-end celebration, Billboard reports. The group has gained a lot of attention after one of their songs gained a spot at Billboard's Hot 100.

The BTS single, "Mic Drop (Remix)," remixed by Steve Aoki and featuring Desiigner, landed on the 28th spot. This changes history because it is the highest rank that a K-pop song has ever made it into the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The K-pop group also landed a spot on Billboard's top artist's chart for the end of 2017, placing themselves at number 10. Fans, known as ARMYs, are surely proud of their idols and will anticipate their performance in welcoming 2018.

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest" celebration in Los Angeles will be hosted by Ciara, while Ryan Seacrest will lead the festivities at Times Square in New York City. Jenny McCarthy will also be in New York to run live reporting.

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest" starts airing at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday, Dec. 31 on ABC.