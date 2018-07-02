Dinesh D'Souza's New Film 'Death of a Nation' Compares Trump to Lincoln, Liberals to Fascists

(Photo: Twitter/DineshDSouza) An ad for the 2018 Dinesh D'Souza film "Death of a Nation."

Conservative author and filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza's newest film "Death of a Nation" compares President Donald Trump to Abraham Lincoln and liberal critics to Fascists.

Scheduled for theatrical release on Aug. 3, D'Souza posted a trailer for the movie to YouTube last Friday, which has as of Monday morning gotten over 106,000 views.

The title appears to be an allusion to the controversial 1915 film "The Birth of a Nation," which lionized the Ku Klux Klan while villifying blacks and Reconstruction era Republicans.

The film's trailer compares critics of former president Lincoln to leftwing critics of Trump, asking "who are the real racists?" and "who are the real Fascists?"

"Through stunning historical recreations and a searching examination of fascism and white supremacy, "Death of a Nation" cuts through progressive big lies to expose hidden history and explosive truths," noted the trailer's description.

"Lincoln united his party and saved America from the Democrats for the first time. Can Trump — and we — come together and save America for the second time?"

D'Souza's latest film appears to tread similar ground to his 2016 hit film Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party, which sought to portray Democrats and then presidential hopeful Hillary Rodham Clinton in a negative light.

In an interview with The Christian Post in Aug. 2016, D'Souza noted that while he had some issues with then candidate Trump, he still preferred him to Clinton and therefore supported the Republican nominee.

"There are things I like about him. There are things I don't like about him. I like the fact that I think he's unquestionably a patriot. He loves the country. He's also a kind of unrepentant capitalist. I like that," explained D'Souza at the time.

"Trump is an unknown figure. He's coming from the outside. The Republicans have the outsider; the Democrats have the insider. There are a lot of question marks around Trump."

"Death of a Nation" comes at a time of increased political tension in the United States, with the recent announcement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy retiring and the upcoming midterm elections.

In recent weeks, incidents of Trump administration officials being denied service at restaurants and calls for increased confrontation of political opponents have dominated the headlines.

Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters of California garnered controversy when in a speech late last month she called on supporters to harass members of the Trump administration whenever they appeared in public.

"If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them and you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere," declared Rep. Waters, who later clarified that she opposed such confrontations being violent.

In response, President Trump took to Twitter to call Waters "an extraordinarily low IQ person" and also called the Red Hen restaurant of Virginia, which refused to serve Sarah Sanders and her family, "filthy."

"The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside," tweeted Trump.

YouTube/Dinesh D'Souza