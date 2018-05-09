Disney World's Last 'Night of Joy'
Walt Disney World in Orlando Florida has officially confirmed that the popular family tourist attraction has canceled its annual Christian concert event, Night of Joy, after 34 years.
In a statement shared with the Orlando Sentinel, a Disney spokeswoman confirmed that the event will not be returning to the Walt Disney World Resort.
"Last year was our last event," the spokeswoman said.
