The Dissatisfied Modern Man

"Never in our country's history has a generation been so empowered, so wealthy, so privileged—and yet so empty."

― Ben Shapiro, Porn Generation

We live in a time of clashing worldviews. We live in a time of great corruption and uncertainty. We live in a time of great splendor, and beauty, and technological marvels and convenience. Yet suicide rates are on the rise according to the CDC suicide rates have doubled in the United States when comparing the early 2000s to the late 2000s up to 2014 (source). According to the World Happiness Report in 2007 the United States ranked 3rd in happiness in surveyed countries, and in 2016 we'd dropped to 19th (source).

Read more here: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/contemporary-worldview-the-struggle-of-modern-day-faith-is-shocking.html