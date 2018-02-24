'DJMax Respect' Releases Globally in March

Rocky Studios

After nearly five years of absence, the "DJMax" series is back with the PlayStation family as Rocky Studios releases "DJMax Respect" for the PlayStation 4 worldwide this coming March.

"We are thrilled to bring the beloved rhythm game DJMax Respect to the global audience for the first time on March 6," wrote game director Seungchul Baek.

The last "DJMax" game to arrive for Sony's platform was "DJMax Technika Tune," which came out for the Vita back in 2012. Since then, the series has been absent from consoles and handhelds alike as they moved to the mobile market for a few years.

Thankfully, they decided to get back to their roots with "DJMax Respect," which first came out for the Asian market in July 2017. Almost a year later, and the game is finally ready to come out for the rest of the world.

"DJMax Respect" boasts 147 songs with 40 new songs exclusive to the title. As with all "DJMax" games, players will also be able to add modifiers to make each song harder than normal, which creates a lot of replayability as players attempt harder and harder challenges until they are satisfied.

In addition to that, Rocky Studios will release all the downloadable content (DLC) that was previously released in Asia within the first month of the game's release. This includes songs from older "DJMax" titles as well as collaborations with other franchises. The base game with all the DLC will enable players to own every song that has ever appeared in the series.

Unlike most rhythm games that are popular in the west, "DJMax" does not require any extra peripherals to play. Instead, players simply use the buttons that are already on the standard PlayStation 4 controller.

But don't be fooled, while it might be simple at first, the game can get astronomically more difficult as more buttons are added and modifiers that increase the speed and hide the HUD start to appear.

The game's trailer showcases many of the new features present, which include local and online multiplayer, remastered music videos, as well as some gameplay of just how insane it can get.

"DJMax Respect" will be available for download from the PlayStation Store on March 6.