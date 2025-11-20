Home News Doctor’s license suspended after woman claims he held her down, forced abortion pills into her mouth

An Ohio doctor has had his medical license temporarily suspended after he allegedly used his wife’s information to order abortion drugs for his pregnant girlfriend, who claims he pinned her down in an attempt to force her to ingest the crushed pills as she fought to free herself from his grip.

The State Medical Board of Ohio has summarily suspended the medical license of Dr. Hassan-James Abbas, according to a Nov. 5 notice the board shared with The Christian Post. Abbas, a surgical resident at the University of Toledo, has since been placed on administrative leave.

According to the notice, Abbas began “a romantic and sexual relationship” with his girlfriend, also identified as "Patient 1," around the time he separated from his wife in October 2024. After dating for a few months, she told Abbas on Dec. 7, 2024, that she was pregnant.

The doctor allegedly urged her to get an abortion, but she refused. A day later, Abbas ordered Mifepristone and Misoprostol from an out-of-state telemedical abortion provider without his girlfriend’s knowledge, according to the medical board.

Abbas reportedly used his estranged wife’s name, date of birth and driver’s license number — all without her consent — to order the abortion drugs. He then used his own credit card, email address and delivery address for the rest of the order and shipment. The abortion drugs arrived at the doctor’s address on Dec. 11, 2024.

That same day, Abbas' girlfriend texted him complaining that she was “very nauseous,” and he responded that he would prescribe her Phenergan and Compazine to help reduce the nausea and vomiting. The girlfriend filled the prescriptions and took the medication, with the board noting that, at this point, Abbas had established “a patient relationship” with the victim.

On Dec. 14, 2024, the girlfriend asked if Abbas could recommend an obstetrician for her first appointment. Days later, in the early morning hours of Dec. 18, 2024, she awoke with Abbas on top of her. They struggled as Abbas pinned her down and used his fingers to force crushed powder inside her bottom lip, according to the medical board. She eventually broke free and ran into his kitchen, where she called 911, but Abbas allegedly grabbed the phone from her.

The medical board’s notice states that records show a 911 hang-up call was made at 4:50 a.m. from that location.

Around an hour later, the girlfriend drove herself to a nearby hospital, where she requested to be seen. She was admitted as an “‘Assault victim (Pt was held down by the neck by sexual partner after telling him she had a positive pregnancy test. Pt states that he forced an unknown substance into her mouth. She shoved and scratched him off her and got away at kitchen)’ with a visit diagnosis of ‘vaginal bleeding.’”

During a July interview with medical board staff, Abbas admitted that he had researched abortion drugs after he learned that his girlfriend was pregnant, and that he had used his estranged wife’s personal information to obtain the drugs.

He also admitted to crushing the pills “for it to dissolve more quickly,” as well as disregarding the provided instructions and substituting his own “medical judgment.”

While Abbas didn’t deny that he had crushed the pills, he claimed that his girlfriend had agreed to take them. He also admitted that he took her phone and ended the 911 call, and that he later threw the remainder of the crushed pills out the window on his drive to work.

After reviewing the allegations, the board determined that “Abbas' continued practice presents a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public.” The notice also states that the surgical resident has until Dec. 5 to request a hearing about the summary suspension.

The state medical board will also determine whether to limit, revoke, permanently revoke, or suspend Abbas’ license, or take other disciplinary action. It could also decide to issue a civil penalty of up to $20,000.

The girlfriend has since obtained a protective order against Abbas, according to ABC News affiliate KXTV.

While the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office said it's conducting an investigation, criminal charges against the doctor have not been filed, WTVG reported.

The case involving the Ohio doctor is one of several reports to emerge in recent years about men forcing their wife, girlfriend or mistress to take abortion pills or dissolving the pills in their drink without their knowledge.

Earlier this year, Emerson Evans, 31, from Normal, Illinois, was charged with two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child. Evans reportedly inserted four Mifepristone pills into his girlfriend’s vaginal area without her consent when she was seven weeks pregnant.

Another man accused of aborting his child without his girlfriend’s consent, Christopher Cooprider, allegedly dissolved several abortion pills in a cup of hot chocolate. According to a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of the woman, Liana Davis, consuming the pills caused her to hemorrhage and lose her baby.