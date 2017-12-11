'Doctor Who' 2017 Christmas Special Brings Two Bickering Time Lords Together

Facebook/DoctorWho Bill Potts and the Two Time Lords in the promo image of 'Doctor Who' 2017 Christmas Special

Two Doctors will argue and bicker as they join forces to fight a mysterious group of enemies in this year's Christmas special of "Doctor Who."

In the trailer for the special episode titled "Twice Upon A Time," the 12th Time Lord portrayed by Peter Capaldi find himself facing the first Time Lord, played by David Bradley.

The first Doctor seemed to be unimpressed with the current regeneration of the Time Lord, while Twelve will prove that he is better compared to the first. But despite their squabbling, the two will work together to defeat the Glass People.

The trailer also hinted that a major event will take place in the Christmas special of "Doctor Who" for 2017. Before the current Time Lord face the enemies, his companion Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie) requested him to come back alive. This could mean that his life could be in danger before his next regeneration takes place and introduce the newest and first female Doctor, to be played by Jodie Whittaker.

Meanwhile, Bill's fate in the long-running British sci-fi series remain uncertain as BBC continues to stay mum if Mackie will still accompany the 13th Time Lord next season. But in an interview with Radio Times, the actress revealed that she has always known that her stint as the Doctor's companion will not be permanent. Still, she believes that she will always be a part of the iconic show.

"I think one of the best things about Doctor Who is you never really truly say goodbye to it," Mackie stated. "It sort of lives on forever. I won't always be the companion, but I will always have been a companion to the Doctor at a certain time. No-one else is gonna be Bill Potts, ever!"

Mackie also mentioned that her character could be a good companion to the upcoming female Time Lord, but she already felt lucky to be included in the show even for just one season. When asked if she asked the show's producers if she wants to stay, the actress stated: "I don't want to be greedy, y'know?"

BBC One will air the special episode on Christmas Day at 5:30 p.m. in the UK, while BBC America will broadcast it at 9 p.m. EDT. The episode will be immediately followed by "Doctor Who: Farewell to Peter Capaldi" special that will pay tribute to the outgoing actor.