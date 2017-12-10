BBC via YouTube/Doctor Who A still from the official trailer of "Doctor Who's" 2017 Christmas special episode titled "Twice Upon A Time." In the photo are the Twelfth Doctor (Peter Capaldi) and the First Doctor (David Bradley).

BBC has given fans a peek of "Doctor Who's" upcoming Christmas special episode where the First and Twelfth Doctors meet in a frozen time.

The said installment will be titled "Twice Upon A Time," and it is where the Twelfth Doctor (Peter Capaldi) and the First Doctor (David Bradley) will meet each other, although they are immensely confused as to why they share the same timeline.

At one point in the video teaser, the two characters were seen simultaneously exiting each of their telephone booths as they landed on a battlefield with signs of a war's aftermath.

In the background, Capaldi's character can be heard saying: "Something has gone very wrong with time. We're trapped inside a single moment." This could be the explanation why the two Doctors are stuck in a single dimension.

However, later in the trailer, Capaldi's and Bradley's characters realize how they can make the best out of their situation. The Twelfth Doctor says: "We do have one little advantage. There's two of us."

The Christmas Special also previewed Mark Gatiss playing the role of The Captain who arrives with some funny lines. At one point, he questioned whether Capaldi and Bradley were real "doctors" to which the Twelfth Doctor said: "You trying to be funny?"

By the end of the trailer, BBC also let fans get a glimpse of the return of the Twelfth Doctor's traveling companion, Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie).

In the official video description for the "Twice Upon A Time" trailer, BBC called the special episode the "final adventure" of Capaldi's character.

However, this will not be the last "Doctor Who" stint for Capaldi. According to reports, BBC and BBC America will air another special episode sometime after Christmas that will be titled "Doctor Who: Farewell to Peter Capaldi."

Reports also noted that the upcoming Christmas special episode will preview the arrival of the Thirteenth Doctor, who is played by Jodie Whittaker.

"Doctor Who: Twice Upon A Time" will air on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, at 9 p.m. EST on BBC America.