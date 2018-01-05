Doing Prison Ministry for the Long Haul

For the last few years I've done different sorts of things on Fridays. This year, every Friday I wrote about what happened each week out at the prison during the Monday night Bible study I lead from 6:30 to 8:30 for about 50 inmates, whom we affectionately call "the Men in White."

I did "Prison Diary" this year because a lot of people wanted to hear more about my experiences out at the prison. So for this, our final entry, let me return to the reflection with which I started the year.

Read more here: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/the-truth-behind-grace-and-heroic-people-in-christianity.html