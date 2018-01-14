'Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze' Coming to the Nintendo Switch

(Photo: Nintendo) An image of Donkey Kong.

"Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze" is officially headed to the Nintendo Switch.

This is among the litany of major announcements made during the surprise Nintendo Direct Mini presentation recently held by the gaming giant.

This marks the debut of the hit side-scrolling platformer to the current-generation console. The game was first released on the Wii U back in 2014 as a sequel to "Donkey Kong Country Returns."

It was deemed one of the best games released on that year and on the last-generation console so it does not come as a shock that Nintendo is bringing it to the Switch as well.

It was quite the success during its initial launch, and when it hits on the Nintendo Switch, "Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze" will get exclusive features.

This includes a "beginner-friendly mode," which will help new players to familiarize themselves with the gameplay. After all, the title is known to be very difficult to complete.

While there will be new elements added in the game to provide players, first-timers or not, with fresh experience while also allowing them to relive everything gamers loved about it, "Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze" will be very much like the original, which was developed by Retro Studios with the help of Monster Games.

The official description for "Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze" reads:

Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong and Cranky Kong return for the franchise's debut on Nintendo Switch! This title includes all the fun and challenge of the original game, plus a new beginner-friendly mode that lets players enjoy this critically acclaimed adventure as groovy surfing simian Funky Kong. Funky Kong can double jump, hover, perform infinite rolls and even perform infinite underwater corkscrews. Thanks to his sturdy surfboard, even spikes can't slow him down.

"Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze" hits the Nintendo Switch on May 4. The titular character was also recently confirmed to as the latest addition to "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle."