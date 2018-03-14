'Dota 2' Battlepass News: Valve Announces Paid Subscription Service Dota Plus as Replacement

Valve The Dota Plus service will have premium features for those willing to subscribe.

Avid "Dota 2" players have been begging Valve for a new Battle Pass ever since the new competitive year started. Now, after months of anticipation, Valve has surprised their fans with something new, something that they say is the next step for the Battle Pass – a paid premium service called Dota Plus.

Announced yesterday, Dota Plus is a monthly subscription service that Valve proposes will let players get the most out of every match they play. Valve describes the service as an evolution of the Battle Pass, specifically the Battle Passes that were designed around the "Dota 2" Major tournaments. With the new Pro Circuit system in place, Valve opted to completely scrap the Battle Pass and replace it with Dota Plus, a service that will not be dependent on time given how the Pro Circuit lasts for the entire year.

"This reimagining of the Majors Battle Pass will be an ongoing, uninterrupted service filled with features that provide both progression and opportunities for improvement," Valve wrote.

But what are the benefits that come with signing up for Dota Plus? The three major boons that Valve offers are hero progression, the Plus Assistant, and the return of the Battle Cup.

With Dota Plus, players will be able to gradually level up a specific hero the more they play and win matches with them. Leveling up a hero grants Shards, a special Dota Plus currency used to purchase cosmetics as well as special voice lines.

Similar to the Quest system found in the old Battle Pass, Dota Plus grants each hero their own personal pool of challenges tailored to their strengths and mechanics. Completing these challenges will award experience points towards the hero levelling system.

On the more controversial side of things is the Plus Assistant, an in-game guide that shows subscribers statistical data regarding what items to buy, what heroes to pick, and what skills to level. This particular extra has caused a bit of a rift in the community as some argue that it gives an inherent advantage to those willing to cough up the cash.

Finally, the arrival of Dota Plus also harkens the return of the weekly Battle Cup, an in-client mini tournament. Those who have a Dota Plus subscription will be able to participate in the cup for free, but even non-members can play if they pay up $0.99 for a Battle Cup ticket.

Dota Plus is available now and costs $3.99 a month. Valve also offers a six-month and 12-month bundles at slightly discounted prices.