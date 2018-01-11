'Downton Abbey' Movie Cast News: Mike Tyson Wants a Role

Boxing legend Mike Tyson would like a role in the "Downton Abbey" movie. Is a film version, however, really in the works?

REUTERS/Mario Anzouni Boxing legend Mike Tyson watches "Downton Abbey" and wants to be in the planned movie.

There has been plenty of buzz around the movie project for years and Tyson revealed that he's actually a big fan of the British period drama. He would, therefore, like a chance to work with Dame Maggie Smith, who played the Dowager Countess on "Downtown Abbey" for six seasons.

"If the producers of the new movie were to call me up, the answer would be a 'Yes,'" Tyson said. "I'd love to appear in Downton Abbey. I'm a fan and I watch the show over here in the States."

Tyson even has a role in mind for himself. He wants to play an American musician who's quite aristocratic.

The boxing legend, who retired from the sport in 2006, has a few movie and TV credits to his name. Tyson was in feature films like "Ip Man 3" and "The Hangover." He also guests starred on shows like "Entourage" and "Franklin & Bash."

Meanwhile, speculations about the "Downton Abbey" movie finally coming together sparked when reports revealed that Highclere Castle wouldn't accept visitors between May to July. It's believed that the movie's production will take place during those dates. Highclere Castle has been the main location of the show for six seasons.

"Downton Abbey" actress Phyllis Logan further sparked rumors when she revealed that they have been asked about their schedules by end of spring. The actress played the housekeeper Mrs. Hughes in the show.

Julian Fellowes created "Downtown Abbey," which first screened on television in 2010. By the following year, the family drama about aristocrats and their domestic workers became a global phenomenon.

"Downton Abbey" aired on ITV in the U.K. and ran on PBS in the U.S. The show earned various Emmy and Golden Globe nominations during its run and won as Outstanding Miniseries at both award-giving bodies.