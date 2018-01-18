'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Second Open Beta to Run for Only 24 Hours

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" fans who may have encountered server issues during the first round of open beta have another chance to try out the game. Publisher Bandai Namco unexpectedly announced that a 24-hour second round of open beta starts on Jan. 17, at 9 p.m. PST.

This limited second round will stay up only until Jan. 18, exactly 24 hours later, as Bandai Namco announced on social media on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Bandai Namco Bandai Namco has announced a second round of open beta for "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

"Greetings DRAGON BALL FighterZ, As promised, we are back with info on an additional open beta test with improvements to the experience. Open Beta Starts Jan 17, 2018 at 9:00pm PST and ends Jan 18, 2018 at 9:00pm PST (24hrs) We look forward to seeing you online once again!" the company announced via their official Twitter handle a few days earlier.

Early last week, Bandai Namco announced the first round of open beta for "Dragon Ball FighterZ," as well as the PC hardware specs they recommend to run the game. Bandai Namco, with the game already riding on a massive wave of hype from "Dragon Ball" fans, had difficulties hosting the huge influx of beta players on their servers when it opened.

This second open beta round looks to be a way for Bandai Namco to make it up to open beta players who encountered difficulties logging in and playing during the first round, Along the way, the company also announced another new playable character joining the roster, according to Games Radar.

In a report by Japanese Magazine V-Jump, the company confirmed that Android 21, the main villain of the game's story mode, will also be a new addition to the roster as a playable fighter. Android 21 is easily recognizable by her white hair, red eyes and pink skin, a look that's been said to be similar to that of Majin Buu.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is due to come out on Friday, Jan. 26, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.